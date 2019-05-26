GAELIC GAMES

Laois are into a Leinster football semi-final after beating Westmeath.

The O’Moores have run out winners by 12 points to 10 at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.





John Sugrue’s men will now go on to meet Meath in the last four.

In the other quarter-final, Kildare lead Longford on a scoreline of 1:12 to 1:8

The winner will face the Dubs, who beat Louth last night.

=

Donegal have booked their spot in the Ulster football semi-final.

They beat Fermanagh by 15 points to 9 in Enniskillen.

They’ll now go on to play Tyrone next month, while Fermanagh will enter the qualifiers.

RUGBY

Sean O’Brien will miss the Rugby World Cup.

Leinster has confirmed the openside flanker is to undergo hip surgery and is expected to be ruled out for up to six months.

The Tullow Tank lifted the Pro14 trophy last night at Celtic Park after they overcame Glasgow Warriors.

O’Brien is to play with Premiership side London Irish from next season

====

GOLF

Bernd Wiesberger has won the Made in Denmark.

The Austrian was sharing the top of the leaderboard across the afternoon with Scot Robert McIntyre.

However, he has finished up winning by a shot, on 14 under par.

The best of the Irish was Wicklow’s Paul Dunne who finished in a tie for fourth on 9 under par after a final round of 67.

====

SOCCER

It’s all-square in the League One Play-Off final.

Sunderland and Charlton can’t be seperated in 90 minutes and are heading for extra time at Wembley.

The winner will be playing in next season’s Championship.

====

RACING

The 5/2 favourite Hermosa has won the Irish 1,000 Guineas – an eighth victory in the race for trainer Aidan O’Brien.

It was the feature on the third day of the Spring Festival at the Curragh.

Jockey Ryan Moore rode the winner in his third victory of the day at the Kildare track.

Investec Derby ante-post favourite Sir Dragonet will be added to the field on Monday at a cost of £85,000, trainer Aidan O’Brien has confirmed.

A hugely impressive winner of the Chester Vase, Sir Dragonet rocketed to the head of the Derby betting following an eight-length success on the Roodee.

But his participation was not guaranteed, with O’Brien suggesting the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly could be an alternative option.

However, speaking at the Curragh, the trainer said: “The lads have discussed the Sir Dragonet situation and we’ve agreed that he will be supplemented for Epsom.”

Sir Dragonet, the 3-1 favourite with all bookmakers for the Derby, will form part of a formidable Derby team for O’Brien, who is bidding to win the race for a seventh time.

The yard is responsible for the first three in the betting, with Broome (4-1) and Anthony Van Dyck (5-1) next in the betting behind Sir Dragonet. Dante winner Telecaster, the leading British contender, will also need to be supplemented on Monday if he is to take his place in the line-up.