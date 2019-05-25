Phoenix Of Spain was a surprise winner of the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, defeating Too Darn Hot for Charlie Hills and Jamie Spencer.

The Classic had been billed as a showdown between 6-4 joint-favourites Magna Grecia, winner of the 2,000 Guineas, and Too Darn Hot, who was rerouted to the race after being beaten in the Dante Stakes at York, which serves as a primary trial for the Investec Derby.

But instead Phoenix Of Spain, a 16-1 shot, cut out most of the running under Spencer and, despite Frankie Dettori travelling well into the race on Too Darn Hot, the pair had no answer to the winner through the final furlong.





Third went to Decrypt, with 2,000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia in trouble a fair way from home.

Kieran Cotter sent out his second two-year-old winner of the season with Daughter In Law showing blistering speed to take the opening Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Maiden under Nathan Crosse.

Daughter In Law went hard and fast and had her rivals in trouble from a long way out. Her easy win earned her a quote of 50-1 for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, which will come under strong consideration, according to Cotter.

Celtic have won the Scottish Cup.

Neil Lennon’s side came from behind to defeat Hearts 2-1 at Hampden Park and secure the treble treble.

Odsonne Eduaord scored both goals for the Bhoys – the winner coming 9 minutes from time.

Meath and Carlow have just thrown in their Leinster senior football championship quarter final at O’Moore Park.

Dublin begin the defence of their Leinster and All-Ireland football titles when they play Louth at the Portlaoise venue from 7pm.

Mayo are looking to reach a first Connacht Football final since 2015 this evening.

They face Roscommon at MacHale Park from 7.

Tyrone and Antrim contest an Ulster senior football quarter final at the Athletic Grounds from 6.

Kerry have beaten Westmeath by 1-21 to 2-16 in the Joe McDonagh Cup in Mullingar.

Shane Conway scored 13 points for the Kingdom.

Leinster take on the Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro 14 final, looking to win the trophy for the second year running.

Glasgow will have the advantage of playing the game in their home city, with Celtic Park the venue.

6.30 is the start time.

It’s just two weeks since Leinster were beaten by Saracens in the Champions Cup final.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton will be joined on the front row of the grid by his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

And Bernd Wiesberger leads the Made in Denmark tournament on 9 under par.

The Austrian is a shot ahead of Robert MacIntyre.

Paul Dunne is 5 under par after a 70.