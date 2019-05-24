RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton and Rob Kearney return to the Leinster starting fifteen for tomorrow’s Pro 14 final with Glasgow Warriors at Parkhead.

Sexton started last week’s win over Munster on the bench, while Kearney’s return sees Jordan Larmour revert to the wing.





The injured Devin Toner is replaced in the second row by Scott Fardy.

Glasgow are unchanged from the side that brushed Ulster aside in last week’s semi finals.

Former Leinster captain Brian O’Driscoll feels out-half Adam Hastings will be Glasgow’s key man tomorrow.

====

Italian side Zebre have confirmed the signing of Ian Nagle.

He’s spent three-seasons with Leinster, and spent the latter half of this season on loan at Ulster.

SOCCER

Mark Travers has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers with Denmark and Gibraltar.

The Bournemouth goalkeeper sustained a displaced fracture of his thumb during the training camp on the Algarve.

Travers has been released in order to let the injury heal, while Mick McCarthy is yet to name a replacement.

====

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the club’s interest in Manchester City forward Leroy Sané.

The Germany legend says no talks have taken place between the clubs, but they will make an effort to sign the 23-year old this summer.

=====

Leaders Dundalk play host to St. Pat’s in a full programme of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games tonight.

Shamrock Rovers trail the Lilywhites on goal difference and welcome Cork to Tallaght Stadium.

Bohemians are seeking a first win in five games when Sligo visit Dalymount.

Elsewhere, Waterford host U-C-D while there’s a north-west derby where Derry face Finn Harps.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s in a tie for third as the Made In Denmark approaches its halfway point.

The Greystones man is currently 5-under par and three off the lead of Mattias Schwab.

Michael Hoey has dropped back to 1-under following a round of 73.

While Gavin Moynihan is 2-over.

GAELIC GAMES

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made one change to his side for tomorrow evening’s Ulster Football quarter final with Antrim.

Colm Cavanagh comes into the side to partner Ben McDonnell in midfield.

Brian Kennedy is the man to drop out, with Harte making a number of positional switches.