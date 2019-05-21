Racing

Kerry jockey Oisin Murphy is relishing the prospect of riding Telecaster in the Investec Epsom Derby on Saturday week.

Last week, the Hughie Morrison trained 3 year old won the Dante Stakes at York, a race which is often regarded as the most significant trial for Britain’s premier classic.





However, as yet the horse is not guaranteed to run unless the owners supplement the horse next week.



RUGBY

Rob Kearney’s name was notable by its absence from the list of players awarded new Leinster contracts today.

The 33-year old full-back’s current deal is set to expire after the World Cup in the autumn.

Leinster have, however, confirmed the return of winger Cian Kelleher after three-seasons with Connacht.

Cian Healy says he wants to continue helping both Ireland and Leinster to achieve success.

The loosehead has signed a new contract with the IRFU which will keep him at home until the summer of 2021.

Healy’s won 88 Ireland caps to date, and has made 207 appearances for the Pro 14 and Heineken Champions Cup finalists.

GAELIC GAMES

Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien has had his 20-week suspension upheld by Central Appeals Committee.

The C-A-C have also upheld the 12-week suspensions doled out to coach Steven Poacher and midfielder Brendan Murphy.

All three were guilty of threatening behaviour towards the match referee following their League defeat to Down in March.

Their cases went all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority, who referred them back to the CAC.

Carlow begin their Leinster Championship campaign against Meath on Saturday.

SOCCER

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has backed the decision made by Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss next week’s Europa League final with Chelsea in Baku.

The Armenian won’t play because of diplomatic issues between his country and Azerbaijan over a border dispute.

Arsenal say they’ve written to UEFA to express their “deep concerns” about the situation.

=====

Derry City can move to within a point of third placed Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Declan Devine’s Candystripes make the trip to Richmond Park to face St. Pat’s, with kick-off at 7.45.

MOTORSPORT

Tributes continue to pour in for legendary F-1 driver Niki Lauda, who has died at the age of 70.

A three-time Drivers Champion, the Austrian famously returned to the track just 42 days after suffering almost fatal burns at the 1976 German Grand Prix.

CRICKET

Ireland appear destined for defeat in their second one-day international with Afghanistan at Stormont.

Chasing a winning total of 306, the hosts were 119 for 5 a short time ago with 187 more runs required off 22 overs.

