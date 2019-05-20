SOCCER

18-year old Bolton midfielder Luca Connell has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time.

The Liverpool born teenager is one of 27 names revealed by Mick McCarthy for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers with Denmark and Gibraltar.





Harry Arter and Jack Byrne miss out having been named in the provisional squad a fortnight ago.

====

Scotland have appointed Steve Clarke as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

He leaves Kilmarnock to replace Alex McLeish who was sacked in April.

His first game in charge will be the Euro 2020 qualifier against Cyprus at Hampden Park next month.

====

Brighton have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager.

He signs a four-year contract at the Am-Ex to succeed Chris Hughton who was sacked a week ago.

Potter led Swansea to a 10th place finish in the Championship having impressed the Welsh club by leading Swedish club Ostersunds to the Europa League knockout phase.

====

Bohemians have been given a timely boost ahead of tonight’s trip to Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Danny Mandriou has signed a new contract keeping him with the Gypsies until the end of next season.

Dundalk’s title rivals Shamrock Rovers go to Finn Harps tonight.

While UCD play host to Cork City.

===

Bray Wanderers can re-establish their promotion credentials tonight with a win away to Galway in the First Division.

RUGBY

Leinster remain hopeful that Devin Toner will be fit for Ireland’s World Cup campaign.

The lock requires scans on the knee injury suffered in their Pro 14 semi final win over Munster and will miss the final in Glasgow.

But Leinster coach Felipe Contepomi is hoping for the best regarding Toner’s prospects over being fit to travel to Japan.

=====

Bill Johnston says he’s looking forward to testing himself in a new enviroment after leaving Munster.

The 22-year old out-half has signed for Ulster after being limited to just 12 appearances at Munster.

GAELIC GAMES

Lee Brennan has left the Tyrone senior football panel ahead of Saturday’s Ulster quarter final with Antrim.

The Trillick forward’s lone start for the county came in the second round of this year’s League campaign.

Brennan’s the second forward to depart Mickey Harte’s squad, following Ronan O’Neill.