GAELIC GAMES

Cork have turned their Munster Championship around with an impressive 1-26 to 1-19 win over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

Cork took the lead 10 minutes into the second half and didn’t concede it before full time.





Patrick Horgan found the back of the net for the Rebels.

It’s Limerick’s first defeat since being crowned All-Ireland Champions last September after going unbeaten in the Allianz National league.

Earlier on, Tpperary made it two wins from two by comfortably beating Waterford 2-30 to 18 points at Semple Stadium.

Man of the match Jason Forde and Captain Seamus Callanan got the goals for Tipp.

The Deise finished with 14 men after Conor Gleeson was sent off for two yellow cards and the loss means their hopes of progressing beyond the round robin system are extremely slim after losing to Clare last weekend.

In the Leinster Hurling Championship Kilkenny enjoyed a 3-22 to 1-14 win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park today while at Parnell Park Dublin and Wexford played out a 1-22 to 2-19 draw.

Sean Moran the saviour for the blues with a last gasp goal from a free to level it.

Second half goals from Liam Silke, Johnny Heaney and Martin Farragher saw Galway beat Sligo 3-11 to 7 points at Markievicz Park.

The Tribesmen await the winners of Mayo and Roscommon in the Connacht Football Championship final.

It’s gone to extra time between Down and Armagh in Pairc Esler in the Ulster Championship after they finished up 2-10 to 1-13.

SOCCER

Kilmarnock have done enough to clinch a Europa League spot for next season.

They finished the Scottish Premiership in third with 2-1 win at home to Rangers. Robert McElroy reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTGers-2.mp3

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke served a touchline ban and is believed to be on the verge of becoming the next Scotland manager.

Aberdeen end the campaign in fourth, having won 2-1 at Hibs.

Champions Celtic finished by beating Hearts by the same score. Franny Kiernan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/frannyft-1.mp3

RACING

The Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes feature race at Naas today was won by the Aidan O’Brien trained 9/10 favourite So Perfect.

Kaftan could be a filly capable of good things judging by her winning performance in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Naas this afternoon for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

In the colours of Khalid Abdullah, Kaftan made strong headway late in the race to overhaul the race favourite Kiss For A Jewel. There was just a neck between the two fillies at the line.

Surrounding is the gift that keeps on giving for Michael Halford and his owner Peter Newell, with the filly winning the sixth race of her career in the Owenstown Stud Stakes today at Naas.

Ridden by Ronan Whelan, Surrounding came with a late run to account for Chessman in second. She was returned a 5-1 winner.

The 2018/2019 Irish National Hunt season produced a thrilling battle for the Irish Jump Jockeys Championship.

Paul Townend ultimately became champion jockey for the second time seeing off the challenge of Rachael Blackmore, who had led that race for a large part of an epic season.