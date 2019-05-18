RUGBY

Leinster have beaten Munster 24-9 at the RDS this afternoon in their Pro-14 semi-final.

SOCCER

Manchester City are aiming to make history by becoming the first side ever to win the English domestic treble.

They’ve just kicked off at Wembley where City are taking on Watford in the FA Cup Final.

There’s one game at seven–forty-five this evening in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division as a north-west derby takes place at the Showgrounds where Sligo Rovers entertain Derry City.

In the First Division then Cabinteely host Drogheda United while cobh Ramblers welcome Limerick to St. Colman’s Park with both of those games kicking-off at 7 o’clock.

GOLF

It’s described by many as the toughest course in the world but defending champion Brooks Koepka (pron: kep-ka) is making it look easy at Bethpage Black in the US PGA Championship.

The American is 12-under par at the halfway stage, seven shots ahead of the chasing pack.

Graeme McDowell is best of the Irish on 2-over, Rory McIlroy is one shot back on 3-over and Shane Lowry just made the cut on 4-over after a second round of 69.

GAELIC GAMES

Monaghan will look to shake off a poor league campaign when they face neighbours Cavan this evening.

It will be a different championship for the Farney men who cannot count on stalwart Darren Hughes this year due to a broken ankle.

While Cavan will field three championship debutants.

That Ulster quarter final throws in at Kingspan Breffni Park at 7-o’clock.

RACING

The step up in trip worked a treat for the Aidan O’Brien-trained Western Australia, who came home strongest to win the feature Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes at Navan this afternoon.

Ridden by champion jockey Donnacha O’Brien, Western Australia took over to lead from long-time leader Pythion to win a shade snug at the line.

Ger Lyons has a pretty smart filly on his hands judging by the performance of My Laureate in winning the Ladies Day at Navan 1st June Handicap.

Ridden by Colin Keane, My Laureate made most of the running and won going away at the line.

The winner is owned by Homer Scott, who also owns the stallion of My Laureate, Rajj.

Benie Des Dieux, fresh from a Grade 1 victory at the Punchestown festival, ran out a decisive winner of the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil, comfortably beating the odds-on favourite De Bon Coeur.

The mare was providing Willie Mullins with a fifth victory in the Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil, following success for Nobody Told Me (2003), Rule Supreme (2004) and Thousand Stars (2011 and 2012).

The 3-1 shot was ridden by Paul Townend and took her record for Mullins to seven wins from eight starts – her only defeat was in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when she famously fell at the final flight with the race at her mercy back in March.

Benie Des Dieux had never run beyond two and a half miles but her stamina was not tested in this slowly run 3m1½f contest which developed into a dash down the straight.

A delighted Mullins said: “She did everything right. I am surprised how easily she did it. I thought De Bon Coeur would be difficult to beat but I knew she would stay.”

Mullins had previously kept the Rich Ricci-owned Benie Des Dieux to races for mares but the eight-year-old proved well up to this new challenge.

The 13-time champion trainer in Ireland added: “We run her against mares because those races are there but I’ve never been afraid of taking the boys on.”

De Bon Coeur, sent off the 4-6 favourite, was a disappointing second having been readily put in her place, while Berjou finished third.

Bapaume, also owned by Ricci, fared second-best of Mullins’ five-strong challenge in fourth.

Mullins will bid to make it a fantastic double on Sunday when he saddles five runners in the France’s finest jumps race, the Zeturf Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, with his leading hope Burrows Saint, who will be bidding to follow up his success in last month’s Irish National.