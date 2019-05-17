GOLF

Rory McIlroy will struggle to make the cut at the PGA Championship.

He’s currently 7-over par playing the 13th.





Padraig Harrington will certainly have the weekend free – he’s currently 13-over par.

Both Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell will tee off around 6pm Irish time from 5-over and level par respectively.

Leader Brooks Koepka tees off from 7-under par at 10-to-7 Irish time.

RUGBY

Leo Cullen says the effects of last week’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens mean Jonathan Sexton’s only good for a place on the bench for tomorrow’s Pro 14 semi final.

Ross Byrne will start in place of Sexton for Leinster against Munster at the RDS.

Elsewhere, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier come in for Scott Fardy and Sean O’Brien.

Dave Kearney comes in on the wing with Jordan Larmour reverting to full-back and Rob Kearney dropping out.

Keith Earls and Joey Carbery have returned to the Munster team for tomorrow’s game.

Carbery starts at out-half in what will his first match since tearing his hamstring against Edinburgh in March.

Reds’ head-coach Johann van Graan has sprung a surprise by naming C-J Stander at openside flanker with Arno Botha starting at number-eight.

=====

Ulster go to Glasgow in the first of the semi-finals tonight.

Kick-off at Scotstoun (pron: scots-ton) is at 7.35pm

===

Connacht have confirmed they’ve been granted full planning permission for their re-development of the Sportsground.

The 30-million Euro upgrade will bring the stadium capacity up to 12-thousand and the works will also include a high-performance centre and greyhound track.

SOCCER

Juventus are in the hunt for a new head coach after Massimiliano Allegri announced he’s leaving the club.

The 51-year old has won the Serie A title in each of his five years in charge of the Turin giants.

=====

The top three are all in action tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Leaders Dundalk welcome a resurgent Cork City to Oriel Park.

Shamrock Rovers are away to UCD.

Bohemians make the trip to Inchicore to face Dublin rivals St. Pat’s.

And bottom side Finn Harps play host to Waterford.

GAELIC GAMES

Tribute have continued to pour in for Dublin legend Anton O’Toole who has passed away after an illness.

The 4-time All Ireland medal winner was 68.

O’Toole was a key component of Kevin Heffernan’s Dubs sides of the 70’s and 80’s.

RACING

Stradivarius, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori has landed the featured Yorkshire Cup on the final day of the Dante Festival at York.