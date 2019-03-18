SOCCER

Republic of Ireland Mick McCarthy expects to have a full-fit squad for Saturday’s Euro 2020 qualifier away to Gibraltar.

Seamus Coleman and Seani Maguire were rested for today’s training session in Dublin while Richard Keogh, Conor Hourihane, Shane Duffy and Kieren Westwood will link up with the squad this evening.





Uncapped duo Josh Cullen and Jack Byrne both trained with their new team-mates this morning.

Ireland also face Georgia next week but McCarthy says all focus is on opening the campaign with a win in Gibraltar at the weekend https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mickmcc.mp3

Luis Suarez has withdrawn from international duty with Uruguay after handing Barcelona an injury scare ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester United.

The La Liga leaders have now confirmed that the striker sustained a sprained right ankle, which will rule him out of action for Uruguay and the remainder of March.

Barcelona will travel to Old Trafford for the first leg of the quarter-final against United on April 10 with the second leg a the Nou Camp a week later.

RUGBY

Robbie Henshaw faces a race to be fit for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster on Saturday week.

The Ireland centre is still recovering from a dead leg and is yet to return to training with the province.

Senior coach Stuart Lancaster says it’s been a ‘frustating’ month for Henshaw and says they’ll know more about his progress next week.

Devin Toner will miss that quarter-final meeting with Ulster after having ankle surgery while a groin injury is also likely to rule out flanker Josh van der Flier.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy says he’s taking a week off following his victory at the Players Championship.

The Northern Irish man has moved up to fourth in the new world golf rankings on the back of the win at Sawgrass.

It’s McIlroy’s first success since the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.

BOXING

Michael Conlan has challenged Vladimir Nikitin, the man who won their controversial bout at the 2016 Olympics, to a re-match.

Belfast’s Conlan moved to 11 wins from 11 as a pro with a points victory over Ruben Garcia Hernandez in New York last night.

Following the bout the former world amateur champion said a rematch is ‘needed’ to ‘right a wrong that shouldn’t have been written’.

RACING

Noel Fehily has confirmed he will retire at Newbury on Saturday, bringing down the curtain on a fantastic career.

The leading rider took to social media today to announce that he will hang up his saddle this weekend.

Fehily, who has won the Champion Hurdle twice on Rock On Ruby and Buveur D’Air, as well as the Champion Chase on Special Tiara, has been struggling with illness this season.