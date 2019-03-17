Corofin of Galway are the All Ireland Club Football champions.

They have beaten Doctor Crokes of Kerry at Croke Park by 2-16 to 10 points

Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny are the Hurling Champions.





They defeated St Thomas’ of Galway by 2-28 to 2-11.

Colin Fennelly scored both Ballyhale goals as Henry Shefflin gained his first big win in management.

Liverpool are back on top of the Premier League.

They have beaten Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front before Fulham equalised through the former Liverpool player Ryan Babel after an awful mix up between James Milner, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson.

However Milner made amends by scoring the winner for Liverpool from the penalty spot 9 minutes from time.

He said he wasn’t feeling nervous.

It’s Everton 0 Chelsea 0 at Goodison Park, where it’s half time

Brighton are into the FA Cup semi finals.

They have beaten Millwall 5-4 on penalties after the match finished 2-2 after extra time.

Celtic are 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after they beat Dundee 1-0.

Odsonne Edouard scored the winner for the Bhoys 6 minutes into stoppage time.

Franny Kiernan reports on that game

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Franny-website.mp3

Wales have beaten Ireland by 24 points to 5 in the women’s Six Nations Championship.

Adam Griggs’ side have finished 5th in the table.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas has won Formula One’s season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Mercedes driver finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen in third.

Rory McIlroy is 1 shot off the lead going into the final round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Spain’s Jon Rahm leads on 15 under par.

Tommy Fleetwood is alongside McIlroy on 14 under.

And the 4.50 at Limerick went to the 5 to 1 chance ‘Those Days Are Gone’.

The 5.10 at Wexford was won by the 10 to 1 shot ‘Fire Away’