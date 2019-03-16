Ireland will finish third in the Six Nations Championship after Wales beat Joe Schmidt’s team 25-7 to win the Grand Slam in Cardiff.

Wales set the tone in terrible conditions, scoring their try after only 70 seconds through Hadleigh Parkes.

Gareth Anscombe converted and he was pinpoint all day with the boot, kicking 6 penalties as Wales dominated and Ireland were punished for errors.





Jordan Larmour scored a consolation try which was converted by Jack Carty, but Ireland have taken a step back since the win over the All Blacks in November.

It’s a third Grand Slam win with Wales for the former Ireland coach Warren Gatland.

England and Scotland are just getting underway at Twickenham.

France defeated Italy by 25 points to 14 in Rome.

Watford are into the semi finals of the FA Cup.

They beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Etienne Capoue opened for the Hornets, before Michy Batshuayi equalised for the Eagles.

However Andre Gray grabbed the winner for Watford 11 minutes from time.

Swansea play Manchester City at 5.20.

It’s Wolves up against Manchester United from 7.55.

In the Premier League:

It’s ended Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2 – Salomon Rondon put the Magpies ahead before Josh King scored twice, but Matt Ritchie bagged a late equaliser for the Magpies.

Burnley 1 Leicester City 2 – James Maddison opened for the visitors before Dwight McNeil levelled.

However, Wes Morgan’s 90th minute header won all 3 points for Brendan Rodgers’s men.

And West Ham United 4 Huddersfield Town 3 – Javier Hernandez scored 2 late headers in a dramatic victory for the Hammers.

In the SKY Bet Championship, Chris Basham hit a second half winner as Sheffield United beat Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road to go second in the table.

Leaders Norwich won 2-1 at Rotherham.

Galway are into the semi finals of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Goals by Cathal Mannion, Niall Burke and Tadhg Haran gave the Tribesmen a 3-21 to 3-11 win over Wexford at Pearse Stadium.

Micheal Donoghue’s men will now play Waterford.

The Deise stormed home to beat Clare by 31 points to 1-14 at Walsh Park.

Dublin lead Tipperary by 1-7 to 6 points at Semple Stadium.

In Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League from 7pm, Kerry play Mayo and it’s Dublin against Tyrone.

Right now it’s Galway 1-14 Roscommon 1-8.

Monaghan defeated Cavan by 14 points to 1-8, so Cavan are relegated.