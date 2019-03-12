RACING

The 16-to-1 chance Espoir D’Allen has won the feature race of the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival – the Champion Hurdle.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained horse romped home under jockey Mark Walsh, with the Willie Mullins-trained Melon 15-lengths behind in second, with Silver Streak third at 80-to-1.





Buveur d’Air – the Champion Hurdle winner in each of the last two years – fell at the sixth from home.

Willie Mullins trained the first two winners of this year’s Festival, with 6-to-1 chance Klassical Dream claiming the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle under Ruby Walsh.

While Duc Des Genievres romped home a 5-to-1 victor under Paul Townend in the Arkle.

The Ultima Handicap Chase was won by 10-1 shot Beware The Bear for trainer Nicky Henderson.

And there was drama in the Mares’ Hurdle, with odds-on favourite Benie Des Deux falling at the last, and victory going to 10-to-1 shot Roksana.

Tomorrow’s racing at Cheltenham could be under threat due to the weather.

Winds of around 40 miles per hour are expected to hit the course.

Organisers say the forecast looks “challenging”, with an inspection to be held at 8am.

SOCCER

Manchester City are hoping to navigate their way to the Champions League quarter finals tonight.

The Premier League leaders hold a 3-2 lead over Schalke ahead of their last-16 second leg at the Etihad.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid bring with them a 2-nil lead to Turin for their second leg with Juventus.

Both games kick off at 8.

Liverpool will be without Naby Keita for tomorrow night’s Champions League last-16 second leg with Bayern Munich.

The Guinea midfielder hasn’t travelled to Bavaria due to a minor injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was among that travelling party despite sustaining a minor injury of his own 4-minutes from the end of Saturday’s 4-2 win over Burnley.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will also continue to monitor the fitness of both Dejan Lovren and James Milner.

Bayern and Liverpool will go into tomorrow night’s game scoreless on aggregate.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette has had his European ban reduced from three to two games by UEFA.

It means the striker will be available for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 second leg tie with Rennes as he’s already missed two matches.

Arsenal need to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first encounter in France.

There’s further embarrassment for the FAI surrounding Declan Rice.

They’ve revealed that the West Ham midfielder has won the Young Player of the Year award, set to be given out this Sunday.

The FAI say the award was voted for by members of the Soccer Writers’ Association when Rice was still technically a Republic of Ireland international.

Rice has since switched his allegiance to play for England, and the FAI say he will not be in Dublin to collect his award.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett has claimed a second ever stage victory in the Paris-Nice.

The Irish Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter claimed today’s third stage into Moulins-Yzeure ahead of Lotto-Soudal’s Caleb Ewan and Deceuninck Quick Step’s Fabio Jakobsen.

Bennett’s last stage victory in the famous race came two years ago, and today’s win is his third stage victory over 2019.

Team Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen holds the overall lead, just six-seconds ahead of Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski.

Bennett is 82nd on general classification.