RUGBY

Munster can tonight take a sizeable step towards a home quarter final in the Champions Cup.

They’ve made the trip to Kingsholm to face Gloucester in Pool 2, with kick-off at 7.45.





SOCCER

Bayern Munich will be without Thomas Mueller for their Champions League knock-out fixture with Liverpool.

The 29-year old will miss both legs, as he serves a suspension following his sending off against Ajax last month.

Liverpool play host to Bayern at Anfield on February 19th, before the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 13th.

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has returned to Serie A.

The 27-year old has left for Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

Gabbiadini joined Southampton from Napoli in 2017 for 14-million pounds, scoring 12-goals in 60 games.

He’s struggled both for form and games this term, scoring just once in 15 appearances.

Derby County have confirmed that a man seen acting suspiciously outside of their training centre yesterday was an employee of Championship leaders Leeds United.

Police were called and have questioned the individual concerned.

Talks are now taking place between the two clubs who face each other at Elland Road this evening.

RACING

John Oxx and Patrick Prendergast have announced they’re joining forces ahead of the new flat season.

Prendergast won’t be renewing his licence at the end of February, and instead will work alongside fellow Curragh trainer Oxx.

The news comes a month after Prendergast won the Flat Achievement of the Year honour at the HRI Awards for training Skitter Scatter to Group 1glory in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh in September.

Oxx will be the stable’s named trainer, and he’ll start 2019 just 34-winners short of the landmark 2000.