GOLF

Padraig Harrington says he will take the lessons of his three terms as a vice-captain into his Ryder Cup captaincy at Whistling Straits next year.

The three-time Major-winner has been confirmed as Thomas Bjorn’s successor as European captain.





Harrington is just the third Irish Ryder Cup captain, and says his appointment is equally thrilling and daunting https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/phcaptain.mp3

SOCCER

Bayern Munich are close to making Callum Hudson-Odoi their third most expensive signing of all time.

The Bundesliga giants have made a fourth bid for the Chelsea youngster, believed to match the Blues’ asking price of 35-million pounds.

The 18-year old winger is believed to be open to the move, but Chelsea appear willing to let him go only if they can keep him until the end of the current season.

Chelsea are in E-F-L Cup semi final action tonight.

They play the first leg of their tie with Tottenham at Wembley.

Chelsea have issued a stern warning to their supporters over their behaviour, following recent incidents of anti-Semitic chants.

Kick off tonight is at 8.

Megan Connolly and Harriet Scott have been recalled to the Republic of Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Belgium.

Colin Bell’s side open their 2019 campaign against the Belgians in Spain on Sunday the 20th of January.

Under 17 players Rebecca Cooke and Emily Kraft are also included after impressing during a November training camp.

Celtic have confirmed the signing of Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

He’s signed a four-year deal having left Slovakian side Dunajská Streda after only eight-months.

Bayo made his Ivory Coast debut last month, having scored 18 goals in the Slovakian Fortuna Liga this season.

He’s Brendan Rodgers’ third signing of the January window following the loan arrivals of Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah.

RUGBY

Jack Carty has signed a new two-year deal with Connacht.

The out-half’s new deal will keep him at the Sportsground until the summer of 2021.

Carty has been in fine form for his province this season, scoring 109 points in his 12 Pro 14 appearances – the second highest in the competition.

The news comes just as Connacht appear certain to lose winger Cian Kelleher to Leinster at the end of the season.

Ulster have added Robert Baloucoune to their Heineken Champions Cup squad ahead of Saturday’s Pool 4 meeting with Racing at Kingspan Stadium.

He replaces Henry Speight, whose short-term contract expired at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, prop Kyle McCall is to see a surgeon after suffering a significant hamstring injury in last weekend’s Pro 14 loss to Leinster.

In a further blow to the province, young winger Angus Kernohan suffered a hamstring injury in that RDS hammering and is out for a month.

JJ Hanrahan is set to miss out for Munster this weekend with a hip injury.