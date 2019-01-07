RUGBY

Chris Farrell seems likely to miss Munster’s Champions Cup Pool 2 trip to Gloucester having picked up a knee injury late in Saturday evening’s win over Connacht.

The centre will have scans on the injury, with fears he could miss the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.





Chris Cloete is back in full training following a neck problem, and John Ryan has been cleared after coming through a H-I-A.

Peter O’Mahony and Dan Goggin will both have knocks monitored this week, but both are likely to be fit for Kingsholm.

Jonathan Sexton is a doubt for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 meeting with Toulouse on Saturday.

The out-half is rated as “50-50” due to a lower leg injury suffered in the recent defeat to Munster at Thomond Park.

Devin Toner is another concern for the Leinster coaching staff ahead of the game at the Aviva.

In better news for the province, Robbie Henshaw has returned to training ahead of schedule from a hamstring injury, but won’t be risked this weekend.

Should Sexton be ruled out, Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster has the utmost faith in Ross Byrne’s abilities at number 10 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lancaster-2.mp3

Jordan Larmour has full faith the province can cope should Sexton be ruled out this weekend https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/larmour.mp3

SOCCER

Ki-Jana Hoever could become the youngest ever player to play for Liverpool in the F-A Cup tonight.

The 16-year old Dutch full-back has been training with the senior squad ahead of tonight’s third round trip to Wolves.

It’s likely to be a much-changed Liverpool side that lines out at Molineux (PR: Mol-In-New) where there’s a 7.45 start.

Derry City have signed Josh Kerr on a six-month loan deal from Brighton.

The Celtic youth product says he took advice on the move from Brighton team-mate and Derry native, Shane Duffy.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin pair Gary Maguire and Shane Durkin have both announced their retirements from inter-county hurling.

Maguire won an All Star in 2011 and helped Dublin land a first Leinster title since 1961 in 2013.

While his Ballyboden St. Enda’s team-mate Durkin returned to the Dublin set-up just last year, but found game time limited under Pat Gilroy.

The World Anti-Doping Agency will make a second attempt to retrieve vital data from the Moscow Laboratory later this week.

Russian authorities had blocked access to the data on New Year’s Eve, citing concerns surrounding computer certification.

Access to the data had been one of the key criteria to Russia’s re-admittance to WADA.

A three-person WADA team will return to Moscow on Wednesday, with the deadline for Russian compliance essentially extended to January 14th.