Soccer



Premier League champions Manchester City hammered Rotherham United 7-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals by Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leroy Sane and an own goal saw City stroll into the last 32.

Elsewhere, it ended





Fulham 1 Oldham 2

Preston North End 1 Doncaster 3

Millwall 2 Hull 1

QPR 2 Leeds United 1

Sheffield United 0 Barnet 1

And Woking 0 Watford 2.

It’s half time at Rodney Parade where League Two club Newport County lead Premier League side Leicester City 1-0.

Jamile Matt with the goal for the home team.

Irishman Padraig Amond started for the home side.

Gaelic Games



Clare will face Tipperary in the final of the Munster Senior Hurling League.

The Banner survived a late comeback to edge Waterford by 2-20 to 3-16 at Fraher Field.

Clare’s footballers are also into the McGrath Cup decider.

They got the better of Waterford by 1-17 to 1-6 and will now meet Cork, who were easy winners over Limerick on a scoreline of 3-15 to 7 points.

In Leinster’s O’Byrne Cup, Westmeath ran out 1-13 to 1-7 victors against Kildare to set up a last four meeting with Longford.

Dublin will play Galway in the semi finals of hurling’s Walsh Cup following a 1-18 to 1-16 win over Laois.

Carlow defeated Offaly by 2-18 to 18 points.

Kildare beat Wicklow by 3-20 to 10 points in the Kehoe Cup.

The first game of James Horan’s second spell in charge of the Mayo senior footballers has ended in a win over Leitrim on penalties.

Mayo won 4-1 on spot kicks in the Connacht Senior Football League in Carrick on Shannon after the sides ended 2-13 apiece at the end of normal time.

Mayo will now face Galway in the last 4.

In Ulster Football’s McKenna Cup, it finished:

Donegal 1-17 Down 10 points

Armagh 2-21 Antrim 1-10

Derry 3-9 Fermanagh 2-8

Tyrone 2-14 Ulster University 1-9

Monaghan 1-14 St Mary’s 17 points

And Cavan 17 points Queens University 3 points.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is in second place going into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the US PGA Tour in Hawaii.

He tees off at 10.40pm Irish time from 14 under par, 3 shots behind American leader Gary Woodland.

Racing

The feature at Naas today, the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Novice Hurdle, was won by the 2 to 1 favourite ‘Battleoverdoyen’, ridden by Jack Kennedy for trainer Gordon Elliott.