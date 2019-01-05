SOCCER

Holders Chelsea are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Nottingham Forest 2-nil.

Alvaro Morata scored both goals, but it was Callum Hudson-Odoi who stole the show.





Cardiff have crashed out after the Premier League side lost 1-nil at League One Gillingham.

Everton are through after beating Lincoln 2-1, as are Middlesbrough who thrashed Peterborough 5-nil.

Derby fought from 2 goals down to draw 2-2 with Southampton.

Earlier, Manchester United progressed to the fourth round with a comfortable 2-nil win over Reading.

RUGBY

Munster have the chance to move top of Conference A of the Guinness Pro14 – if they win at Connacht this evening.

It’s after Glasgow’s 20-points to 17 loss at Benetton, that victory lifts the Italians to second in Conference B.

Defending champions Leinster host Ulster at the R-D-S at a quarter-past-five.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s three shots off the lead heading into his third round at the Tournament of Champions.

The four-time major winner resumes tonight from 9-under-par with America’s Gary Woodland leading the way at 12-under.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary have booked their place in the Munster Senior Hurling League Final.

The Premier enjoyed a 4-20 to 1-14 victory over Kerry at Nenagh.

Liam Sheedy’s side will face either Waterford or Clare in the decider.

===

Meath will play All-Ireland champions Dublin in the semi-finals of football’s O’Byrne Cup.

The Royals have sealed their place in the last-four with a 1-20 to 1-13 win at Wexford.

Longford are also through to the semis after a 1-16 all draw against Louth.

They await the winners of tomorrow’s clash between Westmeath and Kildare.

Carlow enjoyed a 3-12 to 2-14 win over Offaly.

RACING

The Willie Mullins-trained Laurina has enhanced her Cheltenham claims by taking the Unibet Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown.

The six-year-old, having her first run since April, won by 48-lengths under jockey Ruby Walsh.

Laurina has now won five races from five over hurdles.

Also in racing today, Kerry jockey Philip Enright rode his horse ‘Midnight Stroll’ to victory this afternoon in Cork.

He won the 1:55 Cork Racecourse Handicap Hurdle at a price of 10/1

DARTS

Lisa Ashton’s hopes of winning the women’s B-D-O World Darts Championship for a fifth time in six years are over after a shock defeat to Mikuru Suzuki.

‘The Lancashire Rose’, who played at the P-D-C World Championship this year, was beaten 2-nil at the Lakeside.

It’s Ashton’s first defeat at the event since 2016.