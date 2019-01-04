SOCCER

Liverpool have sold striker Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth.

He’s cost Eddie Howe’s side 19-million pounds, and it’s a fee that could rise to 25-million based on performances.





The England under-21 striker had struggled to break into the Liverpool first team, and scored just one goal in 27 appearances.

Solanke is set to be joined at the Vitality by Nathaniel Clyne, who’ll be allowed leave Liverpool on loan.

Republic of Ireland defender Alex Pearce has joined Millwall on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year old has managed just one minute of Championship action for Derby County this season.

Pearce becomes the third Ireland international at the New Den, alongside Shaun Williams and Aiden O’Brien.

GAELIC GAMES

Darragh Canavan will make his first start for the Tyrone senior footballers in Sunday’s McKenna Cup meeting with U-U at Healy Park.

The son of six-time All Star, Peter, has been named at corner-forward.

There’s also a first start for Killyclogher wing-back Matthew Murnaghan.