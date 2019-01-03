RACING

Trainer Nicky Henderson has revealed Might Bite will not run again until the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Last season’s King George winner and Gold Cup runner-up has disappointed twice in this campaign, in the Betfair Chase and then in defence of his Kempton crown.





Following a series of tests Henderson has decided the 10-year-old will now have a wind procedure.

SOCCER

Liverpool have the chance tonight to put clear daylight between themselves and their immediate Premier League title rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to the Etihad to face third-placed Manchester City.

A Liverpool win would see them move ten-points clear of tonight’s hosts, and nine ahead of Tottenham.

But City boss Pep Guardiola feels his side have the resolve to reel in the league leaders.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s denying he’s got the edge over Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola – ahead of their Premier League match tonight.

His side go into the game leading the table by 6 points – and 7 clear of the champions.

City have secured just one win in their last 11 meetings with Liverpool.

Manager Jurgen Klopp knows what’s required from his team.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington says he’ll have to miss his first two tournaments of the season.

The three-time Major-winner slipped on the stairs at his home last month, breaking a bone in his wrist.

As a result, Harrington will miss this month’s HSBC Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic.

He hopes to return at the Pebble Beach Pro-am, which begins on February 7th.