Soccer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s doing his best to play down tomorrow night’s meeting with Premier League champions Manchester City.

His side go into the game seven points clear of City at the top of the table.





Opposition boss Pep Guardiola’s called Liverpool the best team in Europe at the moment.

But Klopp’s not going to be taken in by the hype.

Klopp also confirmed that James Milner is fit to face City, having missed the last two games through injury.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says their season won’t be defined by tomorrow’s clash.

The champions will go into the game seven points behind the Merseysiders, in third place.

Guardiola admits Jurgen Klopp’s team are in great form – but insists his side won’t be intimidated by them.

It was also good news on the injury front for City as Kevin de Bruyne (PR: Broy-neh) has trained with the team ahead of the game.

The Belgian midfielder missed Saturday’s win away to Southampton, having only made his first league start of an injury-plagued season on St. Stephen’s Day.

De Bruyne will be assessed ahead of tomorrow night’s game at the Etihad.

===

Steve Bruce has been named as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager – but he won’t start until February the 1st.

Bruce is bringing in two coaches he’s worked with before, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, and they will take charge of matters until then.

===

Manchester United will hope to continue their revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they go to Newcastle tonight.

They’ve won all three of their Premier League games since the former United striker replaced Jose Mourinho as caretaker manager.

Chelsea will look to consolidate their place in the top-four of the Premier League with a home win over Southampton tonight.

The Saints are likely to be without Ireland striker Michael Obafemi, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Burnley could welcome back Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady from injury for their trip to Huddersfield.

The winger has missed his side’s last three matches.

Samir Nasri could make his West Ham debut when they host Brighton.

In-form Wolves host Crystal Palace while Bournemouth take on Watford.

Rugby

Former Leinster out-half Andy Dunne thinks his old side lacked discipline in their weekend loss at Munster in the Guinness Pro14.

The defending champions had winger James Lowe sent off for a dangerous tackle while Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong were both sin-binned.

Dunne believes Leinster lacked composure, particularly in the first-half