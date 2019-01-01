SOCCER

Cardiff and Tottenham have just gotten underway at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Victory for the North Londoners in Wales would see them rise to second in the table.





Earlier, Arsenal recovered from their 5-1 defeat at Liverpool with a thumping 4-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates.

Andrew Cheal reports.

In the early game, Leicester beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

table.

There was a full programme of fixtures in the SkyBet Championship.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United played out a cracker at the City Ground, with 5 second half goals giving Forest a 4-2 victory in the end.

Second placed Norwich couldn’t take full advantage, drawing away at Brentford.

West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Blackburn means they drop back to 4th, with Sheffield United’s 3-0 win at Wigan moving them into the top 3.

Elsewhere, Hull City continued their fine form with a 6-0 thrashing of Bolton Wanderers.

DARTS

Micheal Van Gerwen is hoping his experience in major finals will help him lift a third P-D-C World Championship title tonight.

M-v-G faces first time finalist Michael Smith at the Alexandra Palace.