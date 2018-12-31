RUGBY

Munster say flanker Chris Cloete requires further assessment on the injury he picked up in the win over Leinster at the weekend

He was stretchered off following the incident that led to Tadgh Furlong’s yellow card





Initial investigations were normal but more time is required determine the full extent of the injury

Munster face Connacht at The Sportsground on Saturday evening at 7.35

****

Leinster, meanwhile, begin 2019 with some positive injury updates ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro 14 clash with Ulster

The reigning Champions will welcome back Rob Kearney, Jack McGrath and Barry Daly for that game

****

They will be without James Lowe, who has been cited for the clash with Andrew Conway he was red carded for at Thomond Park on Saturday night

The New Zealand born winger will come before a disciplinary committee in Neath, which has now been confirmed to take place on Thursday

FOOTBALL

Sadio Mane will be available for the top of the table clash on Thursday evening against Manchester City

The Senegalese forward was involved in an altercation with Arsenal’s Stephan Lichtsteiner during his side’s 5-1 win at Anfield at the weekend

A free kick was awarded at the time and the FA have decided to not take any further disciplinary action

****

Elsewhere, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says he’s trying to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne on loan.

The right back has found himself down the pecking order at Anfield behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Warnock says he’d love to link up with a player he managed at Crystal Palace.

The Cardiff manager has also been advising his team not to even breathe on top opposition players in the penalty area

He says officials are not to blame given how easy some players fall to the floor

Cardiff host Tottenham tomorrow at five thirty.