FOOTBALL

Paul Pogba is continuing to enjoy his football under interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

He scored 2 goals along with a goal from Marcus Rashford to add 3 to their tally





A goal from Nathan Aké just before the half made the halftime score 3-1 to United

Manchester City are back into second place in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Liverpool

They got the better of Southampton by three goals to one at St Mary’s today

David Silva opened the scoring for City inside ten minutes, Southampton equalised through Pierre Hojbjerg

The home fans excitement was almost instantly quelled though, as City hit two more goals before half time,

The game finished 3-1and next for Pep Guardiola’s men is the visit of League leaders Liverpool to the Etihad on Thursday evening

Manchester City Club Captain Vincent Kompany says today is a step in the right direction

Burnley have climbed to third from bottom in the Premier league following their victory over West Ham today

The home side went into this game on a miserable run of form, losing their last three games

but Chris Wood and Dwight McNeill scored in the first half to go two-nil up at the break

It stayed that way throughout the second half and the win lifted Burnley above Fulham in the table

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace one-nil in the early game in the Premier League today

Ngolo Kante scored for Chelsea on fifty one minutes, his third of the season

That win keeps Chelsea in fourth place, five points ahead of Arsenal and eleven points off the top

===

GAELIC GAMES

In the McKenna Cup today

Cavan have beaten Down at Kingspan Breffni Park, in that game it finished 13 points to 1-9

Donegal have gotten the better of Queens University at Ballybofey, they beat the students by 21 points to 11