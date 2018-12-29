SOCCER

Tottenham have missed out on the chance to close the gap on leaders Liverpool,

Wolves have beaten them 3-1 at Wembley this afternoon





Spurs led 1-0 at half time, through Harry Kane, but three second half goals turned the tie in the visitors favour

In the basement battle Fulham beat Huddersfield by one goal to nil

Brighton got the better of Everton by one goal to nil

Cardiff struck late to end Leicester’s recent run of form, it finished one nil

Watford scored late at Vicarage Road to get a point at home to Newcastle, one-one the final score

In the late Premier League game today, top of the table Liverpool are looking to go nine points clear when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield at 5.30

In the Championship, leaders Leeds went down 2-0 to Hull at Elland Road,

Norwich joined them at the top of the table after a 3-2 win over Derby

Leeds are top on goal difference

Rangers are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 1-0 victory at Ibrox today

Steven Gerrard’s men were the better team throughout, Ryan Jack scoring the winner on 31 minutes

The loss leaves Celtic ahead at the top of the table only on goal difference, but with a game in hand

Robert Mcelroy reports

===

RUGBY

A sold out Thomond Park hosts the pick of the festive Interpro clashes in the Pro 14 later today

Munster and Leinster will both field full strength sides for the game getting underway at 5.15

There are no late injury concerns

===

RACING

The final day of the Christmas festival at Leopardstown saw a scintillating performance by Sharjah in the Grade One Ryanair Hurdle

Willie Mullins runner was following up on his wins in the Galway Hurdle and the Grade One Morgiana Hurdle already this season

The disappointment in the race was Gordon Elliot’s Samcro, who was sent off favourite, but finished last

Delta Work did provide Gordon Elliot with some Christmas cheer earlier on the card when winning the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novices Chase