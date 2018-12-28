DARTS

Ireland’s Brendan Dolan is through to the quarter finals of the PDC World Darts Championships for the first time

The Fermanagh native got the better of Benito van de Pas by 4 sets to 1





He will face Nathan Aspinall in the quarter finals at Alexander Palace tomorrow afternoon

RUGBY

Munster and Leinster have recalled a whole host of frontline internationals for the sold out clash at Thomond Park tomorrow

Both sides have made a dozen changes for the Pro 14 clash tomorrow at 5.15

The only notable absentee for Munster is Peter O’Mahony, so CJ Stander will skipper the side

****

Later today Connacht host Ulster at the Sportsground, the game kicks off at 7.35

RACING

The first Grade One race on day three of the Leopardstown Christmas festival went to Apple’s Jade

She successfully defended her crown in the Squared Financial Services Christmas Hurdle,

It was a dramatic race with former Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen falling heavily at the second last

that incident left the mare clear and she powered home by twenty six lengths, giving her a ninth Grade one win

****

The feature race of the day, The Savills Chase was won by the Willie Mullins trained Kemboy

It was a tonic for the trainer given the fall of Faugheen earlier

Kemboy, ridden by the trainer’s nephew David Mullins, gave the Closutton handler only his second ever victory in the race

The Henry de Bromhead trained Monalee finished second with the favourite and last years’ winner Road to Respect back in third