SOCCER

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

They secured a comfortable 4-nil win over Newcastle at Anfield – while champions Manchester City lost 2-1 at Leicester.





Tottenham are now second after they thrashed Bournemouth 5-nil at Wembley.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game back at Old Trafford as caretaker manager ended in a 3-1 victory for Manchester United over Huddersfield.

Everton won 5-1 at Burnley while it finished nil-nil between Crystal Palace and Cardiff.

The lunchtime game was a 1-all draw between Fulham and Wolves.

Arsenal lead at Brighton and Hove Albion by 1 goal to nil.

The late kick-off sees Chelsea go to Watford at half-seven.

===

Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership.

Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers’ side won 4-3 at Aberdeen.

Franny Kiernan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-11.mp3

Rangers came close to winning but a late Hibernian goal let the game finish a 1-1 draw

Robert McElroy reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robert-5.mp3

Hearts secured a 2-nil victory over Hamilton, as Kilmarnock edged past Motherwell 1-nil.

St Johnstone beat St Mirren by the same score.

Dundee against Livingston was nil-nil.

RACING

Trainer Paul Nicholls remains the King of Kempton.

He’s saddled a 10th winner in the Grade One King George the 6th – with Clan Des Obeaux finishing strongly to see off 2016 winner Thistlecrack.

Native River finished third, but favourite Might Bite was unplaced.

Clan Des Obeaux is part owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, and Nicholls is delighted for the legendary former Manchester United boss

===

Twice Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner Buvueur D’Air has suffered a shock defeat in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle.

He was beaten on the line following a photo finish by stablemate Verdana Blue.

===

Trainer Joseph O’Brien had a 1-2 in today’s feature at Leopardstown – the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase.

Le Richebourg eased to a four-and-a-half-lengths victory with Us and Them in second.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Mengli Khan went off as favourite but finished in fourth.

===

The Gordon Elliott-trained Hardline has made the most of a mistake by odds-on-favourite Getabird at the last fence to win the Grade One Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase at Limerick.

Getabird stumbled after a poor landing at the final fence – allowing Keith Donoghue to steer Hardline to a half-a-length success.

GOLF

Reigning Race to Dubai champion Francesco Molinari says he may not play in Europe until he defends his Open title at Royal Portrush in July.

The Ryder Cup hero is focusing on the P-G-A Tour for the first half of his season.