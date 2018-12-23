SOCCER

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has set a deadline of March for Declan Rice to make a decision on his international future.

McCarthy’s confirmed that he and assistant manager Robbie Keane held a positive meeting with the West Ham midfielder.





He’s hoping to ‘build’ the Ireland team around the teenager who McCarthy believes could win 100 caps and captain the side.

The Ireland management are also set to speak with Leeds striker Patrick Bamford about joining the squad.

===

Tottenham are demolishing Everton With A Scoreline of 6-2

That game is coming into its final Minutes.

===

Leeds have climbed to the summit of the SkyBet Championship.

They’ve come back from 2-nil down to win 3-2 at Aston Villa.

===

Rangers are up to second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard’s side struck late to beat Saint Johnstone 2-1 to move within a point of leaders Celtic.

Robert McElroy Reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rob-1.mp3

DARTS

Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan is through to the last-16 at the P-D-C World Darts Championship.

He’s beaten former B-D-O finalist Merv King 4-2 at the Ally Pally.

Defending champion Rob Cross faces Cristo Reyes tonight.

RUGBY



Connacht head-coach Andy Friend is hoping that the pain of their defeat at Leinster last night will help motivate his team for the rest of the season.

The Westerners allowed a 17-point lead slip – with Andrew Porter’s last-gasp try securing a comeback 33-29 victory for the defending champions.

Connacht out-half Jack Carty says they need to learn from the last 15-minutes of the defeat

RACING

Ruby Walsh has opted to ride at Limerick rather than Leopardstown on Saint Stephen’s Day.

He’s set to ride Getabird in the Grade One Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase, a race won five times by trainer Willie Mullins in the last decade.