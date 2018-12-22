Manchester City have missed out on the chance to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool this afternoon

Roy Hodgson did his former club a favour when his Crystal Palace side beat the Champions by three goals to two

Ralph Hassenhuttl continued to sprinkle magic on Southampton, they beat Huddersfield 3-1 away earlier and climbed to 16th





Chelsea have missed out on the chance to go ahead of Spurs, they lost 1-0 at home to Leicester

Bournemouth beat Brighton 2-0

There was a goalless draw at St James Park between Newcastle and Fulham

And Watford ended West hams’s winning streak with a 2-0 win at the London Stadium

Earlier

Arsenal beat Burnley by 3 goals to one,

Aubamayeng got two goals putting him top of the Premier League scoring charts, his team remain in fifth

At 5.30 today, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets his tenure as Manchester United manager underway at the Cardiff City Stadium

Paul Pogba will start for the new manager

In Scotland Cetlic won 3-0 to stay top of the Scottish Premiership

RACING

It’s been another big year for Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power and the dynamic duo teamed up to take the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Thurles with Moonshine Bay today.

Moonshine Bay jumped brilliantly for Power and was winning in the colours of the late Alan and Ann Potts.

The Leslie Young-trained Loch Luatha overcame a bad mistake at the final fence of the Molony Cup Handicap Chase to outgun the race favourite Gunfire Reef in what proved to be a terrific finish to the three-mile handicap chase.

Ridden by Daniel Holden, Loch Luatha didn’t lose that much momentum at the final obstacle and picked up well on the run-in to win by over a length.

Seskin Flyer ran out a comfortable winner of the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase at Thurles today for local trainer Patrick Carey and Kevin Brouder, who carried 5lb overweight.

In what was a smooth victory, Seskin Flyer took over to lead early in the straight and stayed on well to win by a comfortable eight lengths.

Henry de Bromhead has built up a stable full of stars and there’s no doubting Honeysuckle, winner of today’s Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles, could be flying the flag for the stable on the big stage soon.

Honeysuckle won with plenty up her sleeve under the red-hot Rachael Blackmore, carrying the colours of Kenneth Alexander.

DARTS

In the PDC World Championships Derryman Darrell Gurney has was knocked out an epic third round clash with Jamie Lewis by 4 sets to 3

In the evening session Limerick’s Willian O’Connor will be first at the oche when he takes on Ryan Searle