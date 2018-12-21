SOCCER

Christmas looks like delivering a final decision on the international future of Declan Rice.

It’s believed the West Ham midfielder has held encouraging and constructive talks with new Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and coach Robbie Keane.





The London-born teenager had made himself unavailable to Ireland since August, as he was courted by England manager Gareth Southgate.

But following talks, it’s believed Rice is set to add to his three Republic of Ireland caps.

Liverpool can ensure they spend Christmas top of the Premier League table tonight.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side away to Wolves will see the Reds move four-points clear of second place Manchester City.

Kick off at Molineux is at 8.

Dundalk have completed the signing of Aaron McCarey.

The goalkeeper joins from Warrenpoint Town, and will offer competition to veteran stopper Gary Rogers.

Meanwhile, Turner’s Cross has been confirmed for the season’s traditional curtain-raiser – the President’s Cup.

Dundalk will face league and cup runners-up Cork City on Saturday February 9th, with a 5.30 kick-off.

RUGBY

Matt Healy has been ruled out of Connacht’s Pro 14 meeting with Leinster tomorrow evening.

The winger picked up a knock in training, and is replaced by Darragh Leader.

That’s one of ten changes made from last week’s win away to Perpignan.

Finlay Bealham and Ultane Dillane both start, while Bundee Aki’s on the bench for the game at the Sportsground.

For Leinster, only Dan Leavy, Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin are retained from last week’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath.

Rhys Ruddock is promoted from the bench to captain the side.

The festive inter-pro’s get underway tonight at Kingspan Ravenhill, where Ulster take on Munster.

Kick off in Belfast is at 7.35.

Seven uncapped players have been included in the Irish squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane, Linda Djougang, Ailbhe Dowling, Eve Higgins, Claire Keohane and Hannah O’Connor are the new comers in the 36-player panel.

DARTS

The third round line-up at the PDC World Championship will be completed tonight.

Star attraction is Gerwyn Price, with the Grand Slam champion going up against Nathan Aspinall.