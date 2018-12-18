RUGBY

Two Castres players have been cited following Saturday’s contentious Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Munster

Scrum-half Rory Kockott is alleged to have made contact with the eye of Munster flanker Chris Cloete.





While hooker Marc-Antoine Rallier has been charged with making a dangerous tackle on Peter O’Mahony.

Both players will face hearings in Paris tomorrow.

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan says the incidents came as a result of a poor refereeing appointment in Wayne Barnes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EOS.mp3

Amid a mini injury crisis at the back, Connacht have signed Tom Daly on loan.

The 25-year old leaves Leinster ahead of the festive inter-pro games which commence at the RDS on Saturday.

SOCCER

There’s a lengthy list of contenders with the bookies to replace Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager.

Michael Carrick has been placed in charge at Old Trafford, notionally until the end of the season.

But former United players like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Laurent Blanc have both been mentioned as potential appointments.

Current Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has distanced himself from talk linking him with the job.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool was Mourinho’s final game in charge, and leaves them 11-points adrift of the Champions League places.

Manchester City could play Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne in tonight’s EFL Cup quarter final away to Leicester.

Both are working their way back to match fitness after spells out injured.

Meanwhile, League One Burton Albion make the trip to Middlesbrough.

The FA has announced that FA Cup replays will be scrapped from the fifth round onwards.

The move was agreed by the Professional Game Board and has been introduced to alleviate fixture congestion, with six Premier League clubs qualifying for the knockout stages of European competitions.

This season’s fifth round will remain as originally scheduled on the weekend of the 16th of February.

DARTS

There’s plenty of Irish involvement on day 6 of the PDC World Championships at Alexandra Palace.

Fifth seed Daryl Gurney is the star attraction, with the Players Championship-winner facing Ross Smith.

The first match of the evening session will see Carlow’s Steve Lennon face Aussie, James Bailey.

CRICKET

Irish women’s cricket players are to be paid for the first time.

They have announced they will offer professional contracts to women in the coming weeks.

The programme will start with a small number of part time contracts, but there are plans to build on that over the coming years.

RACING

Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy is hoping that Samcro can register his first success of this season at his third attempt next week.

The pair go in the Grade 1 Ryanair Hurdle at the Leopardstown Christmas festival on Saturday 29th December.

Kennedy told Dave Keena that the weight of expectation on Samcro has lifted somewhat https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jackkenn-1.mp3

The Champion Bumper winner from Cheltenham, Relegate, needed a second attempt to get off the mark over hurdles, but she took the second opportunity when a battling winner of the Clinton Higgins Mares Maiden Hurdle at Naas on Tuesday.

Under a fine ride from Ruby Walsh, the 4-5 favourite had to battle up the hill after the final flight but she stayed on really strongly up the hill to edge out persistent front-runner Caravation by half-a-length.