The Premier League leaders will face the Bundesliga champions in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool have been drawn to face Bayern Munich in Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 1981.





Manchester City and Tottenham both face German opposition as well.

City will be away from home in the first leg of their tie with Leroy Sané’s former club, Schalke.

While Tottenham will welcome Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to Wembley for their first leg.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will welcome the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar to Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho’s side facing P-S-G.

Arsenal will be away to Belarussian champions BATE Borisov for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

Chelsea will also be on their travels for their first leg with Malmo.

While Celtic’s reward for progress from the group phase is a meeting with a Valencia side parachuting out of the Champions League.

=== The Football Association say it won’t appeal an independent decision to dismiss a charge against Jose Mourinho for using abusive language.

The Manchester United manager was accused of making insulting remarks towards a camera, following their Premier League game with Newcastle in October.

But a commission found in Mourinho’s favour – and the FA won’t contest that judgement.

Bray Wanderers have added some European experience as they look to escape the SSE Airtricity First Division at the first attempt.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Sava has signed for the Seagulls after 5-seasons at Dundalk.

Iain Henderson will miss the majority of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The second row has been ruled out for between 10 and 12-weeks after undergoing thumb surgery today.

Henderson has been in fantastic form of late, scoring a pair of tries in Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Scarlets on Friday.

The surgery also means Henderson will miss Ulster’s final two Pool 4 games in Europe.

Rob Kearney returns to Leinster training this week, having missed Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup thrashing of Bath.

The full-back missed the game at the Aviva with a dead leg.

Kearney remains a doubt for this Saturday’s Pro 14 meeting with Connacht, but will train with the squad this week.

Chris Farrell is again a doubt for Munster ahead of this Friday’s Pro 14 meeting with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.

The centre missed Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup loss to Castres with a thigh injury, and will continue to rehab the problem this week.

However, both Darren Sweetnam and Dan Goggin are back in the fold ahead of the trip to Belfast.

SWIMMING

Shane Ryan has confirmed he will complete his Olympic preparation in Ireland.

The World Short-course bronze medallist has trained in Alabama and Virgina Tech over the past two-years.

But following his bronze in the 50-metre backstroke last week in China, Ryan says he will return to Ireland in January to work at the National Aquatic Centre with the goal of a medal at Tokyo 2020.

GAELIC GAMES

Louth County Council have today given their backing to Louth GAA’s purchase of a 10-acre site for the building of a new stadium.

An 8-million euro, 12-thousand capacity stadium is to be built close to Dundalk I-T.

The news comes as a massive boost to the Louth County Board, after negotiations surrounding an expansion of the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda collapsed earlier this year.

Should the plans gain approval, Louth are targetting a June 2020 opening date for the new ground.