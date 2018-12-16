SOCCER

Liverpool are top of the Premier League after beating Manchester United this afternoon

Shane pinnington reports from Anfield





Ralph Hassenhuttel enjoyed his first home game in charge as Southampton ended Arsenal’s 22 match unbeaten run.

The Saints beat the Gunners 3-2 in a dramatic game

Henrihk Mihktaryan twice cancelled out Danny Ings strikes before Charlie Austin got on the end of a Shane Long cross to score

The win takes the Saints out of the relegation zone

At the Amex Stadium Chelsea beat Brighton by two goals to one,

Pedro and Hazard scored for the Blues in the first half

Solly March’s strike wasn’t enough for Chris Hughton’s men to get anything from the game

Celtic have missed the chance to go back to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The champions suffered a 2-nil defeat away to Hibernian.

Franny Kiernan reports

Rangers are the new leaders.

They went top thanks to a 1-nil win over Hamilton at Ibrox, watched by Robert McElroy

SNOOKER

In the Scottish Open Final Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen leads Shaun Murphy by 5 frames to three

The evening session gets underway shortly

GAELIC GAMES

In hurling, there were two games in the second round of the Walsh Cup today

Dublin beat Offaly at Parnell Park by 27 points to 18

Laois went down 1-18 to 2- 23 to Carlow at O’Moore Park

RUGBY

Leicester’s chances of making the knockout stages of rugby union’s European Champions Cup look to be all-but over.

They’re quite a way behind the top two in Pool 4 – after losing 34-11 to leaders Racing 92.

Edinburgh have gone top of Pool 5 thanks to a 21-8 win over third placed Newcastle.

SWIMMING

There was another record for Irish swimmers at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in China today

The men’s 4 by 100 metre medley relay team smashed the previous record dating back to 1991

The time of 3 minutes and 27.23 wasn’t enough for the quartet to reach the final though

GOLF

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson has missed out on winning the latest European Tour golf event in South Africa.

Despite going into the final round in the lead – he ended up tied for third.

American David Lipsky took the title.

Jamieson’s fellow Scot David Drysdale was second.

RACING

Favourite backers were off to a flyer at Navan as Battleoverdoyen landed the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle.

Trained in Cullentra House Stables outside Longwood by Gordon Elliott, Battleoverdoyen was always prominent under Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy and stormed to a 13-length victory over Momus.

He was returned the 8-15 favourite and Elliott has pencilled in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle in early January as his next assignment.

Willie Mullins has won the Navan Novice Hurdle with some high-class sorts over the years, including Next Destination in 2017, and he continued his fine record in the race on Sunday thanks to Easy Game who led home a 1-2 for the champion trainer. The 4-1 shot swooped late under a cool ride from Ruby Walsh to beat stablemate Getareason by two lengths.

Simply Ned is on target to defend his crown in the Paddy’s Rewards Club “Sugar Paddy” Chase later this month according to trainer Nicky Richards.

The 11-year-old has made five previous appearances at the Dublin track and has only once finished out of the first three. He enjoyed his big day in the corresponding race last season — passing the post narrowly behind the Willie Mullins-trained Min before the result was reversed in the stewards’ room.

Simply Ned was third to Douvan in the 2016 renewal and only narrowly denied by Flemenstar the previous year, and Richards is relishing another tilt at the Grade One prize on December 27 following his fine effort when second to Sceau Royal at Cheltenham last month.

“He’s in great form. He did a bit of work earlier in the week and I was very happy with him,” said the Greystoke handler. “Whatever takes him on will know they’ve had a race and he’s well capable of mixing it with those big boys. He never lets us down and we’re looking forward to running him again.”