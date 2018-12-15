SOCCER

Manchester City are back on top of the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as they returned to the summit with a 3-1 win over Everton.





Tottenham scored an injury time goal to keep the pressure on the leaders.

Christian Eriksen’s late strike helped them get past Burnley 1-nil at Wembley.

Newcastle got a 1-nil at fellow strugglers Huddersfield, Crystal Palace beat Leicester by the same scoreline.

Wolves were 2-nil winners at home to Bournemouth while Watford defeated Cardiff 3-2.

The half-five game sees Fulham host West Ham at Craven Cottage.

RUGBY

It’s a crucial evening ahead for Leinster and Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster aim to open up a seven-point gap at the top of Pool 2 with a win away to Castres.

Holders Leinster host Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

The Blues are hoping to make it back-to-back wins over the Premiership side, having registered a seven-point victory in the reverse game at the Rec last week.

Both matches start at half-five.

Earlier Saracens made it four wins from four in Pool 3.

They enjoyed a 26-14 victory over Cardiff Blues.

Glasgow kept the pressure on Sarries – beating bottom side Lyon 21-10.

BOXING

Katie Taylor expects Eva Wahlstrom to ‘bring out her best’ in tonight’s W-B-A and I-B-F lightweight titles bout in New York.

Both fighters are unbeaten in the professional ranks ahead of the bout at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

===

Kildare’s Dennis Hogan is in line for a W-B-O World light-middleweight title fight in 2019.

He’s picked up an unanimous points victory over Jamie Weetch in Brisbane.

Hogan is now the mandatory challenger to W-B-O champion Jaime Munguia of Mexico.

GAELIC GAMES

Fermanagh have been held to a draw by Ulster University in their opening game of the Doctor McKenna Cup.

The students scored the last five-points of the game to rescue a draw – it finished Ulster Univeristy 12-points Fermanagh 1-9.

Neil Flynn kicked six-points in Kildare’s 16-points to 1-6 win over Carlow in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup at Newbridge.

GOLF

Justin Rose remains on course to become golf’s world number one again.

The Olympic champion heads into the final round of the Indonesian Masters in a tie for fourth on 9-under par.

Rose needs a top-12 finish to overtake Brooks Koepka at the top of the rankings.

RACING

Rockpoint has taken the step back into novice company in his stride to win the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham – providing trainer Colin Tizzard with another victory in the race.

Tizzard’s Kilbricken Storm won the same race 12 months ago before going on to land the Grade One at the Festival in March and connections will be dreaming of a similar route for Rockpoint.

The five-year-old stayed on strongly to see of Lisnagar Oscar by two and three-quarter lengths.

The New One has been retired after pulling up in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Bidding for a fourth victory in the race, he faded and was pulled up by Sam Twiston-Davies before the final flight.

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies says it’s ‘a very sad day’ but admits the popular veteran no longer has the legs.

Nicky Henderson’s decision to switch Brain Power back from fences paid off as he claimed victory.