SOCCER

Manchester City could have Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne back in their squad for the Premier League clash with Everton tomorrow.

But John Stones is a doubt while David Silva, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are all out.





Pep Guardiola says they’re in a punishing run of games but he’s not looking at the transfer window https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/injuries-2.mp3

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is optimistic his lengthy injury list will be reduced by Sunday.

Marcos Rojo joined the defensive casualties during Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Valencia.

There could be as many as nine out with a number facing fitness tests ahead of their upcoming clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But with the likes of Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw among those currently unavailable, Mourinho says it’s hard to say how many will make it https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/moreinjuries.mp3

Conor Masterson has been included in the Liverpool squad for Sunday.

The Republic of Ireland under-19 international makes the step-up to the senior squad amid a defensive crisis at Anfield.

Liverpool are already without Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is a major doubt after picking up a knock in Tuesday’s win over Napoli in the Champions League.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is through to the Scottish Open semi finals.

The Antrim man white-washed Alfie Burden by 5-frames to nil in Glasgow.

Allen will face either Ryan Day or Daniel Wells in tomorrow’s semis.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan and Neil O’Briain have both missed the half-way cut at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

Moynihan was only 2-shots adrift of the cut mark after a round of 70 left him on 4-over par.

However, O’Briain followed yesterday’s 76 with a 75 to finish on 7-over.

The lead at Leopard Creek is held by American David Lipsky, who shot a round of 66 to head the field on 8-under.

Lipsky is a shot clear of Scottish pair Marc Warren and Scott Jamieson.

RACING

The Irish were mob-handed in this afternoon’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham with seven of the 11 runners but it was Fact Of The Matter who scored for Britain with Enda Bolger’s My Home Town proving best of the raiding party ahead of his Bruree stable companion and joint favourite Josies Orders who was bidding for a fifth Cheltenham win.

Fifth home was the Willie Mullins-trained Ballycasey while last year’s winner Bless The Wings from the Gordon Elliott stable finished only sixth, Henry De Bromhead’s Full Cry seventh, Sam Curling’s Wounded Warrior eighth while Peter Fahey’s Bay Of Freedom trailed home last of the ten finishers.

Lambourn trainer Jamie Snowden sent out the winner in the hands of Dunmanway, Co Cork-born rider Gavin Sheehan.

The Irish didn’t come away empty handed though as Gordon Elliott’s Synopsis won the mares handicap chase under British champion Richard Johnson earlier in the day at odds of 13/2.

DARTS

County Down’s Kevin Burness will face two-time former Champion Gary Anderson in round 2 of the PDC World Darts Championship later.

Burness saw off Paul Nicholson by 3-sets to 1 in round 1 at Alexandra Palace this afternoon.