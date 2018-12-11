RUGBY

Chris Farrell has been ruled out of Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Castres.

The Ireland centre was withdrawn shortly before Sunday’s win over the French side at Thomond Park with a quad injury, and has been sent for further tests.





Joey Carbery was another late withdrawal, but head coach Johan van Graan says the out-half will be given every chance to prove his fitness before Saturday’s game.

Jonathan Sexton is looking forward to playing a continued part in what he’s calling an exciting time for Irish rugby.

The recently-crowned world player of the year has signed a new contract keeping him with Leinster and Ireland until at least the summer of 2021.

Sexton will be approaching his 36th birthday when his new deal expires.

SOCCER

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane has praised how team-mate Raheem Sterling has dealt with alleged racist abuse.

Chelsea have suspended four people from attending their matches and police are investigating the incident during Saturday’s Premier League game.

Sane says Sterling isn’t letting it affect him https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sane.mp3

Sticking with City, and David Silva has been ruled out for a “few weeks”.

The Spanish midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in that defeat to Chelsea.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his players are up to the challenge of getting the result they require against Napoli tonight to progress through to the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

The Merseysiders have to win one-nil or by two clear goals to secure their place in the next round.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has warned his players there’s no such thing as a weakened Barcelona side ahead of their crucial Group B game tonight.

Spurs must match Inter Milan’s result at home to P-S-V to secure a place in the next round.

The Catalan side have already won the group and will rest a number of key players including striker Luis Suarez.

Republic of Ireland underage starlet Troy Parrott has helped fire Tottenham’s under-19s into the playoffs of the UEFA Youth League.

The 16-year old scored for the third consecutive European game as Spurs won 2-nil away to Barcelona.

Stephen Kenny will begin his term in charge of the Republic of Ireland Under 21s with a home tie against Luxembourg.

His first away match will be against Sweden in September.

GAELIC GAMES

Mattie Kenny takes charge of the Dublin hurlers for the first time tonight, as they take on Carlow in round 1 of the Walsh Cup.

Elsewhere tonight, Louth face D-C-U St. Patrick’s.