RUGBY

Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring injury has proved worse than first feared, and he’s now a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The centre picked up the injury during last month’s win over Argentina, and further assessment has ruled him out for up to eight weeks.





Henshaw will miss the remainder of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup pool games, and is now in a race against time to be fit for the February 2nd visit of England to the Aviva.

Staying with Leinster, and Jonathan Sexton is their prime concern ahead of Saturday’s return fixture with Bath due to a calf injury.

Jordan Larmour, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan and Rory O’Loughlin have all been passed fit for the Aviva Stadium encounter.

Lancaster also confirmed that conversations are ongoing about his future at the province, with his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

He’s been linked with a position on Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching ticket, or a return to the England set-up.

SOCCER

The Chelsea fan accused of racially abusing Raheem Sterling has been identified and contacted by the club.

The man is alleged to have verbally abused the Manchester City forward during Saturday’s Premier League win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling has confirmed to Scotland Yard that he was racially abused during the game.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract with the club.

He’s currently side-lined with a broken leg suffered against Burnley last week.

Watford can climb into the top half of the Premier League table tonight.

They make the trip to Goodison Park to face Everton and former Hornets manager Marco Silva.

Kick off is at 8.

GOLF

European Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari has been named European Tour Golfer of the Year.

The Open champion won all five of his matches in their victory over the USA in Paris in September.

He capped off the year by claiming the Race to Dubai title.

GAELIC GAMES

The first round McKenna Cup meeting of Derry and Tyrone has had a change of date and venue.

Originally slated for Owenbeg this Sunday, the game has been pushed back to Thursday week at Ballinderry.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s meeting of Wexford and Laois in the O’Byrne Cup has been switched from Enniscorthy to New Ross.