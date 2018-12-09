RUGBY

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony has praised his side’s performance as the province moved to the top of Pool 2 in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Rory Scannell, CJ Stander and JJ Hanrahan all ran in tries in a 30 points to 5 win over Castres at Thomond Park.





In Ulster’s Pool 4 Racing beat Leicester 36-26 in Paris.

Saracens won 51-25 at home against Cardiff in Pool 3.

Mike O’Halloran takes a look back on the game

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mikeohall.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Mullinagtha (PRON mull-en-yakt-ah) made history in becoming the first Longford club to win the Leinster Senior Club Football Championship title.

They defeated Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes 1-8 to 1-6 in the final.

Manager Mickey Graham hailed the determination shown by his team

SOCCER

Wolves and 10-man Newcastle are still level at 1-1 in the only Premier League game of the afternoon.

Newcastle De-Andre Yedlin was sent off before the hour mark.

Team-mate Diogo Jota scored the equaliser in the 23rd minute.

Ayoze Perez had opened the scoring for the visitors at St James’ Park in the 17th minute.

Meanwhile, Rangers have missed the chance to move level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

They were held to a 1-all draw at Dundee – despite the home side playing a large chunk of the match with just 10 men.

Robert McElroy reports

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robert-4.mp3

ATHLETICS



Sean Tobin was the best of the Irish men at the European Cross Country Championships.

The Tipperary runner was 10th in the Dutch city of Tilburg.

The men’s team finished 7th overall.

The Irish senior women’s team posted an 11th place overall finish

Sara Treacy was the first Irish woman home in 26th.

RACING

And the Willie Mullins trained Min won the feature – John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Steeplechase – at the Kildare racecourse at a price of evens.