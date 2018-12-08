ATHLETICS

Castleisland’s Pat Murphy won the Masters 5,000 metres Race Walking Championship in Raheny in a time of 25-48.

RUGBY





Leinster have moved top of Pool One of rugby’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Sean Cronin and Jordan Larmour scored the tries in either half as the defending champions won 17-10 at Bath.

Johnny Sexton kicked four-points with Ross Byrne also slotting over a penalty.

Connacht have beaten Perpignan by 22-points to 10 in the Challenge Cup.

Darragh Leader, Bundee Aki and Kyle Godwin scored the tries for Andy Friend’s side at the Sportsground.

SOCCER

Fulham remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after going down 4-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool went to the top with a 4-nil win over Bournemouth in the early game.

Burnley picked up a much-needed 1-nil victory against Brighton – while Arsenal got past Huddersfield by the same score.

Cardiff also beat Southampton 1-nil – as new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl got off to a losing start.

West Ham triumphed 3-2 over Crystal Palace.

Celtic are the new leaders of the Scottish Premiership following their 5-1 thrashing of Kilmarnock.

Gary Smyth reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTCeltic-1.mp3

SNOOKER

Ronnie O’Sullivan remains on course to make history in the U-K Snooker Championship after beating Tom Ford 6-1 to reach tomorrow’s final.

Should O’Sullivan lift the trophy in York, he will surpass Steve Davis as the most successful player in the history of the event with seven titles.

Antrim’s Mark Allen plays Stuart Bingham in the second last-four match tonight.

GAELIC GAMES

Kildare’s Two Mile House are Leinster Club Intermediate Football champions.

They’ve edged out Offaly’s Shamrocks by 1-8 to 10-points at O’Connor Park.

A second-half stoppage time goal helped Louth’s Dundalk Young Irelands to a 2-10 to 2-7 win over St Brigid’s of Offaly in the junior decider in Drogheda.

RACING

Altior’s maintained his unbeaten record over jumps with a clear-cut victory over Un De Sceaux in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Cheltenham Champion Chase winner stormed home to score by four lengths after a fine leap at the last.

He’s now the bookies’ favourite to win the Queen Mother Chase Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.