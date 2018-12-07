HOCKEY

Ireland are out of the Men’s World Cup.

Needing a draw against England to progress to the playoffs, Ireland lost their final Pool B game 4-2 in India.





Goals from Chris Cargo and Shane O’Donoghue twice brought Ireland the parity they required, but they conceded almost immediately after both goals.

Ireland finish bottom of Pool B with just a point to their name.

SOCCER

The agent of Jose Mourinho says rumours of a departure from Manchester United are “totally untrue”

In a rare public statement, Jorge Mendes says Mourinho is very happy at United, and United are very happy with him.

Mourinho signed a contract extension in January, tying him to Old Trafford until 2020 with Mendes saying his client will honour it.

Shamrock Rovers have signed former Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder Jack Byrne.

The 22-year old has played a limited role in Kilmarnock’s ascent to the top of the Scottish Premierhsip having only joined in August.

Aston Villa will climb into the playoff spots tonight in the Championship, if they can win away to third place West Brom.

Kick off at the Hawthorns is at 8.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is gunning for a UK Championship semi final spot tonight.

The Belfast man plays 2004-winner Stephen Maguire.

GOLF

Charl Schwartzel is the man to catch at the halfway mark of the South African Open in Johannesburg.

The 2011 Masters champion carded an eagle at the 17th to cap a flawless round of 63.

Schwartzel is 12-under par, and one clear of Zambia’s Madalisto Muthiya.

Gavin Moynihan and Neil O’Briain both carded rounds of 69 to move to 2-over and 3-over respectively.

While Michael Hoey’s 72 saw him drop back to 5-over.

However, all three Irish golfers miss the halfway cut.