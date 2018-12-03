SOCCER

Video Assistant Referee technology will be used for the knockout stages of this season’s Champions and Europa League competitions.

UEFA have also revealed the system will be in place at next summer’s Nations League finals – involving England, Portugal, Holland and Switzerland.





Meanwhile, European football’s governing body confirmed England as hosts for the Women’s European Championships in 2021.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct relating to his behaviour in the 96th minute of his side’s 1-nil win against Everton yesterday.

Klopp ran on to the pitch to celebrate Divock Origi’s injury-time goal.

He has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

The Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying opponents Switzerland will face hosts Portugal in the Nations League semi finals in June.

The other semi pits England against the Netherlands.

Those semis will be played on the 5th and 6th of June, with the final on June 9th.

Southampton caretaker manager Kelvin Davis says the appointment of Mark Hughes’ successor is likely to happen this week.

Hughes was sacked this morning following a run of ten Premier League games without a win for the Saints.

Davis has been placed in charge for Wednesday’s trip to Tottenham, and says he’s not set to be in the caretaker role beyond the game at Wembley.

Former R-B Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is the favourite to succeed Hughes in the St. Mary’s hot-seat.

Cork City have signed goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan.

The former Galway United stopper will likely serve as Mark McNulty’s understudy, following the departure of Peter Cherrie from the club.

West Brom can go third in the Championship table tonight.

Darren Moore’s side play host to Brentford, with kick-off at the Hawthorns at 8.

RUGBY

Jack McGrath will miss Leinster’s Champions Cup double header with Bath.

The Ireland prop has been ruled out of action for four to six weeks having undergone a procedure on his hip.

Robbie Henshaw will sit out Saturday’s trip to the Rec.

The centre still treating the hamstring injury suffered while on International duty with Ireland.

The Province hope Jordan Lamour, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan will be available for selection this week, following knee, neck and shoulder problems.

BOXING

Zaur Antia has been named Philips Lighting Sports Manager of the Month for November.

The Ireland high performance coach has been rewarded for helping Kellie Harrington win lightweight gold at the Women’s Elite World Championships in India.