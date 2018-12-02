Soccer

Arsenal have moved into the Premier League’s top 4, after a massive win against North London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang as well as Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira strikes saw the Gunners come from 2-1 down to win 4-2





Eric Dier and Harry Kane were on target for Spurs, who also had defender Jan Vertonghan sent off.

That result also means Chelsea move up to 3rd in the table.

A 2-0 win over West London neighbours Fulham means Maurizio Sarri’s side also move ahead of Spurs.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was among the goalscorers at Stamford Bridge, after coming off the bench:

On the pitch at the moment, the Merseyside Derby is currently being contested at Anfield.

It’s currently scoreless between Liverpool and Everton, however both sides have had chances to break the deadlock.

The second half has just got underway.

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibralter in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The make-up of the fixtures will be revealed later today.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy will have a chance to avenge a loss against the Swiss in 2002, which ended up being his last game in charge of his first term.

It’s a prospect the 59-year-old is looking forward to

Rnagers Beat Hearts 2-1 bringing them to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Robert McElroy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcelroy.mp3

GAELIC GAMES



Gweedore have become the first Donegal side to win the Ulster Club football title since 1975.

It’s after they beat Monaghan champions Scotstown 13 points to 12 in a close enounter in Omagh.

The sides couldn’t be seperated at full-time at 11 points apiece, meaning extra time was required at Healy Park.

Meanwhile, Ballyhale Shamrocks have claimed their 9th Leinster Club Hurling title.

The Kilkenny champions comprehensively beat Ballyboden St Endas of Dublin on a scoreline of 2-21 to 11 points at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

RACING



Gordon Elliott has claimed 4 winners at this afternoon’s race meeting at Fairyhouse.

Among the winners was the highly-fancied Apples Jade, after the mare was victorious in the Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle for the trainer and jockey Jack Kennedy.

Elliott also won the last of the day’s action, as Envoi Allen won the National Hunt Flat race for jockey JJ Codd.