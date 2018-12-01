SOCCER

Manchester City have gone 5 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

They’ve won 3-1 at home to Bournemouth.





Crystal Palace triumphed in the battle of the strugglers, as they got past Burnley 2-0.

Huddersfield, who are also at the wrong end of the table, lost 2-1 at home to Brighton – in a game where the West Yorkshire team took the lead in the opening minute.

Newcastle’s good run came to an end in losing 3-0 at home to West Ham, while Leicester beat Watford 2-0.

River Plate have ‘rejected’ the decision to play the final of the Copa Libertadores at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium.

The second leg of South America’s top club competition was postponed as a result of an attack by River Plate fans on the Boca team coach last weekend.

The game was set to be played next weekend in the Spanish capital with the tie level at 2-2 following the first leg of the final.

But River say they won’t play the game in Madrid, as it ‘adversely affects those who bought tickets and also upsets the idea of equal conditions by taking away home advantage’.

RUGBY

Connacht have made it three successive wins in rugby’s Pro-14.

Andy Friend’s side have picked up a 21-17 victory at the Cheetahs late on in South Africa.

Thomas Farrell and Gavin Thornbury have scored tries for the western province.

===

Ulster have won 16-12 against Cardiff Blues in Belfast.

Ireland scrum-half John Cooney kicked 11-points for the Ulster men.

===

At a quarter-past-five, defending champions Leinster are away to the Dragons.

RACING

Twice Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D’Air has eased to victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle for trainer Nicky Henderson.

Under the ride of Barry Geraghty he powered clear to defeat pre race favourite Samcro by eight lengths.

Henderson says Buveur D’Air is likely to run in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton ahead of defending his Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham in Match.

Sizing Tennessee has led home a Colin Tizzard one-two in the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury.

The 10-year-old at odds of 12-to-1 but stormed home by 10 lengths from better-fancied stablemate Elegant Escape.

Dingo Dollar was third, a further seven lengths back.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny’s Graigue Ballycallan are the new Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling champions.

Eddie Brennan and Aaron Brennan scored the goals in either half as they defeated Portlaoise by 2-17 to 0-15 at Nowlan Park.

It’s continues the dominance of Kilkenny clubs in the competition, they’ve now claimed nine of the last ten provincial titles at the grade.

BOXING

Deontay Wilder defends his W-B-C heavyweight world boxing title against former champion Tyson Fury in Los Angeles in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Both fighters reportedly have rematch clauses in the event of their first professional defeat.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says a re-match is almost certain irrespective of tonight’s result, with London the likely venue.