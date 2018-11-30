HOCKEY

The Irish men’s side suffered a narrow defeat to the reigning champions in their first World Cup match in 28-years.

Alexander Cox’s side went down 2-1 to Australia in their opening Pool B game in India.





Shane O’Donoghue cancelled out Blake Glover’s opener for the Aussies.

But Tim Brand scored what proved to the Australian winner just after the break.

Ireland’s campaign continues against China on Tuesday, before a meeting with England next Friday.

Elsewhere in the group, a late goal from China saw them draw 2-2 with England.

RUGBY

Ross Byrne has been named at out-half for Leinster’s Pro 14 trip to the Dragons tomorrow evening.

His introduction is one of five changes from last week’s comfortable win over the Ospreys.

Byrne is partnered in the three-quarters by Jamison Gibson-Park.

There’s a first start for outside centre Jimmy O’Brien, and a second start for full-back Hugo Keenan.

And after scoring a try last week, there’s a start at loose head for Ed Byrne.

====

Jordi Murphy, John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey all return from international duty to start in Ulster’s meeting with Cardiff Blues tomorrow.

While hooker Rob Herring will make his 150th appearance for the province in the game at Kingspan Stadium.

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are named among the replacements.

=====

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made five changes to his side for tomorrow’s clash with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontain.

Winger Niyi Adeolokun is joined by flankers Paul Boyle and Robin Copeland in coming into the side.

Gavin Thornbury joins Kerry’s Ultane Dillane in the second row, with Tom McCartney starting at hooker.

=====

Tonight, there are first starts of the season for Chris Farrell and Conor Murray as Munster welcome Edinburgh to Irish Independent Park.

Elsewhere in the Pro 14 tonight, Ospreys play host to Zebre with both games underway at 7.35.

SOCCER

Cardiff could climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three tonight.

Victory at home to Wolves will lift Neil Warnock’s side to a lofty 15th in the table.

Kick off is at 8.

BOXING

Sport Ireland says it’s “deeply concerned” but not surprised by the International Olympic Committee’s decision to put a freeze on planning for boxing at the 2020 Olympics.

The I-O-C want an investigation into the governance, ethics and financial management of the International Boxing Association.

It follows the election as AIBA President of Gafur Rakhimov, who is under investigation for his links to organised crime.

Sport Ireland’s statement says they’ve been concerned about the lack of qualification pathway for Tokyo 2020.

Sixteen of Ireland’s 31 summer Olympic medals over the years have been won in the boxing ring.

RACING

Joseph O’Brien looks to have a smart prospect for the future in the shape of Aforementioned, who ran out a convincing winner of the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle at Limerick this afternoon.

Sporting the colours of Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, the sizeable five-year-old got the better of a duel with Free Ranger, sealing the victory with a bold leap at the last under conditional rider Evan Daly.