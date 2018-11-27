GAELIC GAMES

GAA President John Horan has agreed to meet with representatives of the G-P-A.

The Players Association is unhappy that new rule changes in football are to be trialled in next year’s Allianz Leagues.





The limiting of three consecutive handpasses is the rule with which the GPA have the biggest problem, with 96 per cent of their membership believed to be against it.

Horan is to meet with GPA President Paul Flynn, but says the GAA is not a “kneejerk organisation”, and the decisions of Central Council are unlikely to be reversed so quickly.

SOCCER

Manchester City need only a point away to Lyon tonight to secure their passage to the Champions League knockout phase with a game to spare.

A win would mean City are guaranteed top spot in Group F.

The other game in that group also kicks off at 8, with Hoffenheim entertaining Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester United could also qualify for the last-16 tonight, if they win at home to Young Boys and Valencia lose away to Juventus.

Both of those games also kick off at 8.

A home tie with holders Manchester City awaits the winners of tonight’s re-arranged E-F-L Cup fourth round tie.

The meeting of Leicester and Southampton was postponed in the wake of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the Foxes’ owner.

Kick off at the King Power is at 8.

Patrick McEleney has won the last of this season’s SSE Airtricity League Player of the month award.

The Dundalk playmaker has been rewarded for his role in the Lilywhites completing the double.

The President of Boca Juniors has requested his side be granted a walkover in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final with Buenos Aires rivals River Plate.

The second leg was twice postponed over the weekend, with the game having been originally set for Saturday.

The initial postponement came to pass after the Boca bus was attacked a number of players injured as they made their way to the Monumental stadium.

At a meeting with South American football’s governing body today, Boca President Daniel Angelici requested his side be handed victory and River disqualified for the tournament.

CONMEBOL says the second leg will be played on either December 8th or 9th at a location yet to be decided, but outside of Argentina.

The Paraguayan capital of Asuncion is a mooted venue, but neither club are keen on the proposal.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty is through to the second round of the UK Championship in York.

The former world champion beat China’s Sijun Yuan on a scoreline of 6-frames to 2.

Gerard Greene’s in action later – taking on Dominic Dale.