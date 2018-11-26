SOCCER

New Republic of Ireland under-21 manager Stephen Kenny says there’s no issue with him waiting in the wings to take the senior job from Mick McCarthy.

The former Dundalk boss will be in his new role for less than two-years, as he takes up the senior reins in August of 2020.





And Kenny insists there'll be no issue in taking over from a potentially successful McCarthy

There’s been another departure from Dundalk today.

Striker Ronan Murray has left the Oriel Park club to join Sligo Rovers.

Murray’s signed a two-year deal at the Showgrounds.

Meanwhile, Regan Donelon and Kyle Callan-McFadden are the latest players to commit to Sligo for the coming season.

RUGBY

The IRFU’s head of performance David Nucifora says their succession plan for head coach will be relatively seamless.

Andy Farrell will take over from Joe Schmidt after next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Schmidt says he’s finishing coaching to concentrate on family matters.

The former Rugby League legend has been working as Ireland’s defence coach since 2016.

Leinster are confident that Jordan Larmour will be available for the back-to-back Champions Cup pool games with Bath.

The 21-year old has undergone a minor procedure on his knee, which the province say is not serious.

Larmour’s first start for Ireland produced a hat-trick of tries in the 54-7 win over Italy in Chicago earlier this month.

Despite the procedure, Leinster hope Larmour will return to training next week.

ATHLETICS

Ireland will send a team of 39 athletes to next month’s European Cross Country Championships in Tilburg.

Ciara Mageean and Kevin Dooney will lead the women’s and men’s sides following respective wins in this past weekend’s National Cross Country Championships in Abbotstown.

They’ll lead their respective teams of six on December 9th.