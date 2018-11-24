BOXING

Kellie Harrington has become just the third Irish boxer to win a world amateur gold medal.

The Dubliner has followed in the footsteps of Michael Conlan and Katie Taylor by being crowned lightweight champion in India.





Harrington, who was a silver medallist at light-welterweight in 2016, overcame Thailand’s Supaporn Srisondee on a split decision in their final in New Delhi.

The 28-year-old is the first Irish boxer to win world amateur medals at two different weight classes.

SOCCER

Manchester City have extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a comfortable 4-nil win at West Ham.

Liverpool remain their nearest challengers after beating Watford 3-nil.

Fulham emerged victorious from their relegation six-pointer with Southampton at Craven Cottage. They were 3-2 winners.

Elsewhere, Everton beat Cardiff 1-nil and Brighton drew 1-1 with 10-man Leicester.

The evening game is a London derby between Spurs and Chelsea.

Mick McCarthy is set for a second spell as Republic of Ireland manager.

The F-A-I will unveil the former Ireland captain as Martin O’Neill’s successor at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

McCarthy’s agreed a two-year contract, which will see him earn 2-point-4-million Euro over the period.

Ireland’s leading goalscorer Robbie Keane is expected to be part of the coaching staff with Terry Connor poised to become McCarthy’s assistant.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA says there’s ‘broad support’ for the introuction of a second-tier gaelic football championship.

It’s been agreed that potential formats will now be discussed at a meeting in January ahead of a motion proceeding to congress a month later.

Today’s Ard Chomhairle meeting at Croke Park also gave the greenlight to four experimental rules, relating to the restricted use of the hand-pass, the sideline kick, the introduction of the ‘sin bin’ and the advanced mark. to be trialled in the upcoming National Football Leagues.

RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt insists there will be no complacency from his side in this evening’s final November International against the U-S-A.

Outside-centre Garry Ringrose is the only survivor from last week’s win over New Zealand as Ireland’s second-string get a chance to impress at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick-off is at Lansdowne Road is at half-six.

There’s a twenty-to-six start at Twickenham for the meeting of the England and Ireland women’s teams.

New Zealand have bounced back from last week’s defeat to Ireland by running in 10 tries in thrashing Italy 66-3 in Rome.

Jordie Barrett scored four of those tries for the All-Blacks.

Sean Maitland got the only try of the match as Scotland defeated Argentina 14-9 at Murrayfield.

England have ended their November campaign with a dominant win over Australia at Twickenham.

After drawing 13-all at half-time, the hosts took control in the second period adding a further three tries to run out 37-18 winners.

RACING

Bristol De Mai has recorded back-to-back victories in the Betfair Chase.

The 13-to-2 shot battled with rival Native River before pulling away three from home to remain unbeaten in four races at Haydock.

Native River rallied to take second ahead of Thistlecrack with Might Bite third.