RUGBY

Conor Murray is in line to make a first appearance of the season.

The scrum-half has been named on Munster’s bench for their Pro 14 meeting with Zebre in Parma.





Murray hasn’t played since the final test of Ireland’s tour to Australia due to a bulging disc in his neck.

Chris Farrell is also among the replacements, having not played since suffering a knee ligament injury during the Six Nations.

Matt Healy returns from injury to the wing for Connacht’s game away to Southern Kings on Sunday.

It’s a strong side that contains the likes of Tiernan O’Halloran, Ultane Dillane and Sean O’Brien.

Depleted Ulster and Leinster sides are both in Pro 14 action this evening.

Flanker Scott Penny makes a first start for Leinster in their meeting with the Ospreys at the RDS.

While Ulster are in Wales to face the Scarlets.

Elsewhere tonight. Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors entertain Cardiff Blues.

SOCCER

Neil Lennon has refused to rule himself out of taking over the vacant Republic of Ireland managers job.

He’s been linked with the role after the departure of Martin O’Neill earlier this week.

Lennon says his former boss leaves the Irish squad in a good position http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lennon.mp3

Derry City are the latest SSE Airtricity League club to back Stephen Kenny for the vacant Republic of Ireland manager’s job.

The Candystripes have wished the Dundalk manager, and their former boss, every success in the process.

Earlier, St. Patrick’s Athletic endorsed Kenny’s candidacy.

Kenny is believed to be on the F-A-I’s shortlist, with Mick McCarthy expected to meet with the F-A-I for talks this weekend.

Manchester City have suffered a twin injury blow ahead of their trip to West Ham.

Bernardo Silva won’t travel to London having picked up an injury while on international duty with Portugal.

While Benjamin Mendy will be out for up to 12-weeks having undergone knee surgery in Barcelona nine-days ago.

RACING

Voting is now open for the 2018 Ride of the Year Award. The winner will be announced at the annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards on Tuesday, December 4.

Two of Ireland’s greatest jockeys, Johnny Murtagh and Ruby Walsh, have chosen six nominees and it’s up to racing fans to decide on the winner.

Voting will remain open until 12 noon on Sunday, December 2.

The nominations for this new award are jockeys Colin Keane, Derek O’Connor, Kevin Manning, Davy Russell, Danny Sheehy and Paul Townend.

RIDE 1

Colin Keane, Tennessee Wildcat, Tipperary

RIDE 2

Derek O’Connor, Edwulf, Dublin Racing Festival, Leopardstown in February

RIDE 3

Kevin Manning, Panstarr, Listowel Festival, September

RIDE 4

Davy Russell, Apple’s Jade, Leopardstown Christmas Festival

RIDE 5

Danny Sheehy, Rinty Maginty, Galway Festival

RIDE 6

Paul Townend, Pravalaguna, Punchestown Festival