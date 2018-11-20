RUGBY

Another Ireland international is facing a race against time to be fit for the Six Nations.

Kieran Marmion has been ruled out until February, as the Connacht scrum-half requires ankle surgery.





The 26-year old picked up the injury during the Test with Argentina, but still started in Saturday’s victory over the All Blacks at the Aviva.

Marmion was among a host of players released from Ireland duty yesterday.

So Saturday’s starting fifteen against the USA promises to have an unfamiliar look to it.

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey is one of those hoping for a start at the Aviva, and says the so-called fringe players are all ready to be called upon http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/irlrugby.mp3

BOXING

Amy Broadhurst says he quarter final loss at the World Women’s Elite Championships in New Delhi is a “bitter pill to swallow”.

The Dundalk light-welterweight lost on a controversial majority decision to India’s Simranjit Kaur, and in the process misses out on a bronze medal.

Broadhurst was denied a point for what appeared a clear knock-down, and was also docked a point in the third round for ‘slapping’.

The 21-year old feels it was always going to be tough to beat an Indian fighter at a tournament being held in India.

The host nation have four representatives in Saturday’s semi finals.

Kellie Harrington’s day was far more straightforward.

The Dublin lightweight is guaranteed at least a bronze following her unanimous decision win over Canada’s Caroline Veyre.

Harrington will return to the ring on Thursday for her semi final with Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA are to honour the grave of a child killed on Bloody Sunday.

14-year old John William Scott was shot and killed by Crown Forces while attending the Dublin-Tipperary football match on November 21st, 1920.

GAA President John Horan will unveil a monument on his grave at Glasnevin Cemetary tomorrow, while flags at Croke Park will fly at half-mast.

It will be the fourth grave of a Bloody Sunday victim to have been acknowledged by the GAA.

SOCCER

Scotland can secure promotion to League B of the Nations League tonight.

Victory at home to Israel will see Alex McLeish’s side finish top of their League C group, and also a playoff place for Euro 2020.

Kick off at Hampden is at 7.45.

ATHLETICS

British sprinter Nigel Levine has been banned for four-years for an anti-doping violation.

An out-of-contest sample from November of 2017 showed the presence of the banned substance, clenbuterol.

Levine has won gold and silver European Championship 4-by-400-metre medals, and three indoor relay medals in his decade-long career.

RACING

A total of 37 horses remain in the reckoning for the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan on Sunday. Clear early favourite Pairofbrowneyes is among them as are leading ante-post fancies Minella Beau, Out Sam and Spider Web.

The Tom Mullins-trained Spider Web and James Motherway’s Na Trachtalai Abu served up a thriller when first and second respectively in the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National at Limerick last month and they could well clash again. Last Goodbye, the clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Handicap Chase at the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February, is another intriguing contender for trainer Liz Doyle.

Willie Mullins has left three in the €100,000 event. In addition to Pairofbrowneyes and Minella Beau, the champion trainer could also call on the services of Undressed, which would be having his first start for the champion trainer.

Gordon Elliott is bidding to win the race for a remarkable fifth consecutive time and he has 14 going forward. The Cork Grand National winner Out Sam and runner-up Rogue Angel look to head his team that also includes Irish Grand National winner General Principle, Woods Well, Squouateur and current top-weight Dounikos.

Noel Meade won this race 21 years ago with Heist and could yet be represented by Tout Est Permis, a winner at Galway at the end of last month, and the Naas runner-up Burgas. Eight Till Late is a more recent winner at Down Royal and could carry the hopes of trainer Francis Casey.

There is a strong supporting card at Navan on Sunday where the Grade 3 Monksfield Novice Hurdle has attracted an entry of 15 with the Joseph O’Brien-trained Rhinestone and Gordon Elliott’s Dinons, an easy winner at Cheltenham last month leading the way.

The Listed Coolmore N.H. Sires Irish EBF Mares Flat Race has an initial entry of 17 horses headed by the Philip Dempsey-trained Caravation, Yukon Lil for Willie Mullins and the Jessica Harrington-trained Emily Moon while the Grade B Proudstown Handicap Hurdle of €50,000 boasts an entry of 26, headed by Noel Meade’s impressive Naas winner, De Name Escapes Me.

Tiger Roll’s jockey Keith Donoghue says Friday’s Cheltenham comeback has set the tone for another successful season, with a return to the course next month very much on the agenda for the Grand National hero.

Giving lumps of weight to Josies Order in Cheltenham’s first cross-country race of the season proved a bridge too far for Tiger Roll but the way he picked up when reaching the racecourse proper thrilled Donoghue.

Donoghue said: “This is not his time of year so for him to run the way he did was very encouraging. He had to give weight to everything and he won’t have to do that in March. I’d say he is better than ever this season.

That was a brilliant starting point and you will not see the best of him until March or April. That is when he comes alive every year. He was behind the bridle for a lot of the race at Cheltenham but he just came alive when he reached the racecourse and he flew home. He took a blow after the Canal Turn but took off with me once he got his second wind. He has been in great form at home but he would still have needed his first run like he always does. Gordon [Elliott] trains him with spring in mind. That is always his goal.”

He added: “The plan is to come back next month for the cross-country race and then on to the festival in March. I cannot wait to get back on him again. He is such a thrill to ride, you have no idea what it feels like. He is a little legend.”

Donoghue was overwhelmed by racegoers clapping Tiger Roll back into the parade ring at Cheltenham.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw all the people coming over to the railings to clap him back to the parade ring after the race. I got a shock to be honest. I don’t think I realised just how popular he is. They love him over at Cheltenham,” he said.

Tiger Roll is generally 4-1 favourite to win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the festival, where he would be bidding for his fourth success in five years.