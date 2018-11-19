RUGBY

Sean O’Brien looks likely to miss the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Leinster have confirmed that the Ireland back row had surgery on his broken arm, and will be ruled out for between 8 and 12 weeks.





Meanwhile, Robbie Henshaw will miss the Champions Cup games with Bath, as a hamstring injury will sideline the centre for between four and six weeks.

Dan Leavy is out of Friday’s Pro 14 meeting with the Ospreys with a neck strain.

Leavy was one of a clutch of Ireland players to return to their provinces ahead of Saturday’s Test with the United States.

Kieran Marmion’s back with Connacht, while Leavy, Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Rob Kearney, James Ryan and Jordan Larmour have all gone back to Leinster.

The Ireland coaching team have also confirmed that Peter O’Mahony suffered a dead leg in the win over the All Blacks, but does remain with the squad.

Lock Iain Henderson says Saturday’s historic victory shows Ireland are on the right track ahead of next year’s World Cup http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/IH.mp3

SOCCER

2030 could see the first trans-continental World Cup finals.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has offered Morocco the the opportunity to join a three-country bid for the finals along with Portugal.

Sanchez made the offer to his Moroccan counterpart Saad Eddine El Othmani during a brief visit during a brief visit to the country.

The 2026 finals will also be hosted by three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A joint South American bid split between Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay is expected, to coincide with the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay.

While England are also thought to be exploring their options for 2030, which could include the Republic of Ireland.

The curtain comes down on the Republic of Ireland’s inaugural Nations League campaign tonight.

With relegation to League C already confirmed, Martin O’Neill’s side are in Aarhus to face Denmark with only pride to play for.

With Ireland goalless in each of their last three games, O’Neill could hand a debut to Southampton’s teenage striker Michael Obafemi.

The side will wear black armbands tonight, as a mark of respect for the travelling fan who lost his life in Copenhagen yesterday morning.

Kick off tonight is at 7.45.

BOXING

Amy Broadhurst has joined Kellie Harrington in reaching the quarter finals at the World Women’s Elite Championships in New Delhi.

The Dundalk light-welterweight beat Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan on a unanimous decision to set up a last-8 meeting with India’s own Kaur Baatth tomorrow.

There was disappointment for the three other Irish boxers in action today.

Michaela Walsh lost her featherweight last-16 bout on a split decision to Alessia Mesiano of Italy.

Roscommon middleweight Aoife O’Rourke lost to reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lauren Price of Wales this morning.

Cavan flyweight Ceire Smith was beaten by Namiki Tsukimi of Japan.