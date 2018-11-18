GAA

Ballygunnar are the Munster Senior Club Hurling champions.

The Waterford side got revenge for last year’s final defeat by Na Piarsigh, running out 2-14 to 2-8 winners over the Limerick outfit at Semple Stadium.





Elsewhere Ballyhale Shamrocks have qualified for their 11th Leinster hurling final after a 6-21 to 4-11 win over Wexford’s Naomh Eanna.

Ballyboden St Endas have come through an epic encounter to qualify for the Leinster club senior hurling final.

The Dublin champions needed two periods of extra time to beat Offaly’s Coolderry on a mammoth scoreline of 5-28 to 5-25 at Parnell Park.

They’ll play Ballyhale Shamrocks in the final, after the Kilkenny side beat Naomh Eanna of Wexford 6-21 to 4-11 at Innovate Wexford Park.

Gweedore have reached the final of the Ulster senior football championship.

The Donegal champions beat 13-man Crossmaglen on a scoreline of 4-11 to 16 points.

They’ll play Scotstown in the decider, after they claimed a 1-14 to 2-10 victory against Coleraine.

RUGBY

The Irish women’s side were beaten in their match against USA this afternoon.

A late try from winger Eimear Considine wasn’t enough as Adam Griggs’ side were beaten 19-10 at Energia Park.

Laura Sheehan also went over the line to score a debut try, while 16 year old Beibhinn Parsons become the youngest Ireland player ever after making her debut off the bench.

SOCCER

England have progressed to the finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Goals from Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane inside the last 15 minutes handed Gareth Southgate’s side a 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley.

Andrej Kramaric had put the Croats in front midway through the second half.

RACING

The Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown produced an upset as 2-5 favourite Faugheen could only manage second, chasing the shadows of Sharjah, who provided Willie Mullins with an eighth consecutive win the race.

The Unibet-backed top level event had some of its gloss removed earlier in the afternoon when news broke that Samcro and Supasundae were not lining up due to unsuitably quick ground, and the mount of Paul Townend was able to bolt up for a straightforward seven and a half length success, leading home a Rich Ricci-owned 1-2.

The 7-2 winner had race fitness on his side, having been kept on the go since winning the Galway Hurdle earlier in the summer, whereas Faugheen was having his first start since winning over a mile further than today’s distance 206 days ago. The former champion hurdler led for much of the contest but had no answer to Sharjah’s challenge in the straight.

20-1 outsider Nietzche, trained by Brian Ellison has given the North victory in the Greatwood Hurdle, the feature race on the final day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.